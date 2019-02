Madhya Pradesh: Income Tax (IT) raids continue at four locations, including house and office, of a road contractor Nilay Jain, in Bhopal's Arera Colony. Rs 1 Crore cash from his house, Rs 70 Lakh from bank locker & jewellery worth Rs 70 Lakh (approximately) seized till now. pic.twitter.com/s5iBBWHMDW