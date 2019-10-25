शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   cylinder blast in Gwalior took live of three people and injured many, police investigation underway

मध्यप्रदेश: सिलिंडर फटने से एक ही परिवार के तीन सदस्यों की मौत, छह घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्वालियर Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 08:46 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के ग्वालियर में गुरुवार रात को सिलिंडर फटने से धमाका हो गया। जिसके कारण एक ही परिवार के तीन सदस्यों की मौत हो गई और छह घायल हो गए हैं। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। घटना को लेकर ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
विज्ञापन

Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

नागरिक अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन आग में झुलसे लोगों का उपचार करते चिकित्सक।
Chandigarh

जजपा प्रत्याशी के चुनाव कार्यालय में हादसा, नाइट्रोजन गुब्बारा फटा, तीन बच्चों समेत 8 झुलसे

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट
Mau

घर में सिलेंडर फटने के बाद एक-एककर ढह गए तीन मकान,10 से ज्यादा लोगों की मलबे में दबकर मौत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सिलिंडर ब्लास्ट में 11 की मौत
Mau

यूपीः सिलेंडर फटने से ध्वस्त हुए दो मकान, 13 की मौत, सीएम योगी ने गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया

14 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
चक्टी गांव में आग लगने से दो मकान जलकर राख
Shimla

हिमाचल: सिलिंडर में लीकेज से भड़की आग, दो मकान जलकर राख

11 अक्टूबर 2019

black marketing
Bareilly

डेयरी में एलपीजी सिलिंडर का अवैध भंडार, जमकर हो रही ब्लैक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

आग से जला घर का सामान
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ में गैस सिलिंडर भरते समय लगी आग, दो बच्चों समेत चार झुलसे, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

3 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
cylinder blast police investigation
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

एमएसके प्रसाद और धोनी
Cricket News

धोनी की वापसी को लेकर एमएसके प्रसाद की दो टूक, बोले- हम उनसे आगे बढ़ चुके हैं

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Jat Muslim Dalit solidarity prevailed over BJP nationalism in Haryana
India News

राष्ट्रवाद पर भारी पड़ी जाट-मुस्लिम-दलित एकजुटता, ये गलतियां बनी भाजपा के पिछड़ने की वजह

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मनोहर लाल खट्टर (फाइल)
India News

हरियाणा चुनावः खट्टर को दावा पेश करने का निर्देश, निर्दलीयों की बदौलत चलेगी भाजपा की सत्ता

25 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोहर लाल (फाइल)
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में भाजपा की सत्ता वापसी तय! निर्दलीय रणजीत सिंह ने दिया समर्थन, गोपाल कांडा दिल्ली में डटे

25 अक्टूबर 2019

गोपाल कांडा
India News

भाजपा के सहारे फिर सत्ताधारी बनने की जुगत में दो आत्महत्याओं में आरोपी गोपाल कांडा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
haryana Assembly elections
Chandigarh

ये है हरियाणा का सबसे 'ताकतवर' गांव, पांच विधायक जीते, सत्ता के किंगमेकर भी यहीं से  

25 अक्टूबर 2019

आयशा टाकिया
Bollywood

बड़े पर्दे पर दस साल पहले सलमान खान के साथ किया था रोमांस, अब एक्ट्रेस को पहचानना है मुश्किल

24 अक्टूबर 2019

एग्जिट पोल
India News

तमाम Exit Polls की खुली 'पोल', सिर्फ ये इकलौता सर्वे रहा नतीजों के करीब

24 अक्टूबर 2019

SAR Geelani died
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के पूर्व लेक्चरर गिलानी की मौत, संसद हमले में आया था नाम

24 अक्टूबर 2019

एडी एन्ड्रयूज
Hollywood

बचपन में नन बननी चाहती थीं लेकिन बन गईं एडल्ट फिल्म एक्ट्रेस, जानें Addie Andrews की कहानी

24 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मध्यप्रदेश - झाबुआ उपचुनाव नतीजा 2019
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: झाबुआ उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार कांतिलाल भूरिया 27804 वोटों से जीते

आज मध्यप्रदेश की झाबुआ विधानसभा उपचुनाव का नतीजा भी आ रहा है। ये सीट किसे मिलेगी इसका फैसला जल्द हो जाएगा।

24 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kailash Vijaywargiya
Madhya Pradesh

हरियाणा चुनाव पर बोले कैलाश विजयवर्गीय- चुनाव प्रबंधन में कहीं न कहीं कमी रह गई

24 अक्टूबर 2019

होटल में लगी भीषण आग
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर के गोल्डन गेट होटल में भीषण आग, फंसे लोगों को बचाया गया

21 अक्टूबर 2019

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीन
Madhya Pradesh

झाबुआ विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान, पांच उम्मीदवार मैदान में

21 अक्टूबर 2019

रिक्शे पर गिरा बच्चा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: खेलते हुए दूसरी मंजिल से रिक्शे में गिरा मासूम, बाल-बाल बची जान

20 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: पूर्व भाजपा विधायक की बेटी ने कहा- जबरदस्ती शादी के लिए परिवार कर रहा अत्याचार

20 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

एनसीआरबी रिपोर्ट में पहली बार भ्रामक खबर की श्रेणी शामिल, मध्यप्रदेश इसमें अव्वल

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

MP Board 2020: परीक्षा 100 नहीं 80 अंकों की होगी, पास होने के लिए चाहिए इतने नंबर

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस ने इंदौर में लगाए वीर सावरकर के विरोध में पोस्टर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर: सावरकर को भारत रत्न देने पर बवाल, कांग्रेस ने लिखा- भारत माता इन्हें क्षमा करना

19 अक्टूबर 2019

सुरेंद्र नाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

पूर्व भाजपा विधायक की बेटी ने लगाया जबरन शादी के लिए अत्याचार का आरोप, पिता का इनकार

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

'मेड इन चाइना' के 'हाउसफुल 4' और 'सांड की आंख' से क्लैश पर राजकुमार राव ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

'मेड इन चाइना' के 'हाउसफुल 4' और 'सांड की आंख' से क्लैश पर राजकुमार राव ने तोड़ी चुप्पी। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

24 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 15:56

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र के चुनावी नतीजों पर क्या बोले पीएम मोदी ?

24 अक्टूबर 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश उपचुनाव के नतीजे 1:52

यूपी विधानसभा उपचुनाव में लहराया भाजपा का परचम, 11 में से 3 सीट जीत सपा ने दी चुनौती

24 अक्टूबर 2019

चिदंबरम 1:04

महाराष्ट्र-हरियाणा चुनाव के नतीजों पर पी.चिदंबरम का बड़ा बयान

24 अक्टूबर 2019

बीजेपी-जजपा 1:19

जजपा के साथ हरियाणा में सरकार बना सकती है भाजपा: सूत्र

24 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल: सजा से बचने के लिए बिना तलाक दिए कर रहे हैं दूसरी शादी, तीन महीने में आधा दर्जन मामले दर्ज

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कब्रिस्तान में रहने को मजबूर हैं यह बाप-बेटे
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: बारिश ने तोड़ा घर, कब्रिस्तान में रहने को मजबूर हुए बाप-बेटे

19 अक्टूबर 2019

छात्रों को ले जा रही निजी स्कूल वैन तालाब में गिरी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: छात्रों को ले जा रही स्कूल वैन कुएं में गिरी, तीन मासूमों की मौत, सीएम ने जताया शोक

18 अक्टूबर 2019

पटाखे धमाके में दो की मौत
Madhya Pradesh

गुना में अवैध रूप से पटाखा बनाने के दौरान धमाका, हादसे में दो की मौत

18 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त गाड़ी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, राष्ट्रीय स्तर के चार हॉकी खिलाड़ियों की मौत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

अपनी ही सरकार के विरोध में उतरे सिंधिया, कहा- कर्जमाफी पर पूरा नहीं हुआ वादा

11 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited