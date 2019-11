बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अमीषा पटेल के खिलाफ इंदौर में केस दर्ज, जारी हो सकता है वारंट

Indore: Case registered against Actress Ameesha Patel in a cheque bounce case. Nitesh Parmar, Petitioner's Lawyer said, "Ameesha Patel gave cheque worth Rs 10 lakh to Nisha Chhipa which got bounced. Ameesha took the cash 6 months ago for film production." #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/766AssbTc4