मध्यप्रदेश: कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले बढ़े, भोपाल और इंदौर में रात्रि कर्फ्यू लागू

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal district magistrate imposes restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC between 10 pm and 6 am; essential services permitted. #COVID19

Madhya Pradesh: Curfew imposed in Indore between 10 pm and 6 am in view of rising cases of COVID-19.



The district reported 294 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking active cases to 1,865. pic.twitter.com/djA4V5eqgb