शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Bhopal ›   indigo flight going from surat to kolkata diverted to bhopal made emergency landing 172 passengers onboard

कोलकाता जा रही इंडिगो की फ्लाइट की भोपाल में आपात लैंडिंग, सभी 172 यात्री सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 17 Jan 2021 02:12 PM IST
विज्ञापन
इंडिगो (फाइल फोटो)
इंडिगो (फाइल फोटो)

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
सूरत से कोलकाता जा रहे इंडिगो के एक विमान को रविवार को भोपाल डायवर्ट कर दिया गया और तकनीकी कारण से उसकी आपात लैंडिंग की गई। विमान को हवाई अड्डे पर सुरक्षित लैंड करवाया गया। इसमें 172 यात्री सवार थे। यह जानकारी भोपाल हवाई अड्डे के निदेशक ने दी।
विज्ञापन

 

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bhopal indigo passengers emergency landing

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

वाशिंगटन सुंदर और शार्दुल ठाकुर की जोड़ी
Cricket News

IND vs AUS: शार्दुल-सुंदर के नाम रहा तीसरे दिन का खेल, अब बराबरी पर खड़ा चौथा टेस्ट मैच

17 जनवरी 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

इस देश में मार्च तक तेजी से बढ़ सकता है कोरोना का नया स्ट्रेन, वैज्ञानिकों ने दी चेतावनी

17 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
वाशिंगटन सुंदर
Cricket News

VIDEO: सुंदर ने लगाया जबरदस्त 'नो लुक सिक्स', श्रेयस के छक्के से हो रही तुलना

17 जनवरी 2021

वाशिंगटन सुंदर
Cricket News

AUSvIND: वाशिंगटन सुंदर ने तोड़ा 87 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड, डेब्यू मैच में ही मचाया तहलका

17 जनवरी 2021

भारत में कोरोना टीकाकरण
Health & Fitness

भारत में पहले दिन कितने लोगों को लगी कोरोना वैक्सीन, टीका लगने के बाद क्या कोई बीमार भी हुआ? जानिए सबकुछ

17 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
मनदीप सिंह
Cricket News

विराट के बाद अब यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी बना पिता, चार साल पहले गर्लफ्रेंड से की थी शादी

17 जनवरी 2021

जावेद अख्तर
Bollywood

Javed Akhtar Birthday: वे मामले जिनसे जावेद का दामन हुआ दागदार, कलम से ‘जादू’ के लिए रहे मशहूर

17 जनवरी 2021

nithari case
Noida

निठारी कांड: कोली खून के जिन धब्बों को मुर्गे के बताता था, वे बेटी के थे, पीड़ित बोले-असली कातिल तो पंढेर है

17 जनवरी 2021

Founders of Bharat Biotech Suchitra & Krishna Ella
India News

जिनके कारण देश को रिकॉर्ड समय में मिले कोरोना वैक्सीन, मिलिए उन शख्सियतों से

17 जनवरी 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Banking Beema

बैंक जाने की भला क्या जरूरत, जब घर बैठे ही मिल रही हों ये सुविधाएं

17 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X