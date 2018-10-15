शहर चुनें


मध्यप्रदेश दौरे के पहले दिन राहुल गांधी ने दतिया में मां पीताम्बरा की कुछ यूं की पूजा-अर्चना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दतिया, Updated Mon, 15 Oct 2018 04:03 PM IST
पीताम्बरा शक्ति पीठ में राहुल गांधी ने की पूजा-अर्चना
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी सोमवार से मध्यप्रदेश के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर हैं। उन्होंने अपने सियासी दौरे के पहले दिन की शुरुआत दतिया में स्थित मां पीताम्बरा की पूजा-अर्चना कर की है। इस दौरान कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के साथ प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, दीपक बावरिया, कांतिलाल भूरिया, शोभा ओझा समेत कांग्रेस के कई बड़े नेता मौजूद रहे। 

 
 
rahul gandhi rahul gandhi in madhya pradesh madhya pradesh assembly election 2018 election election 2018 assembly elections 2019 general election congress राहुल गांधी
