पत्नी को कोरोना पॉजिटिव बताकर हुआ रफूचक्कर, डेढ़ महीने बाद प्रेमिका के साथ मिला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 Sep 2020 05:09 PM IST
Corona
Corona - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
आपदा में अवसर तलाशना शायद इसी को कहते हैं...24 जुलाई को एक शख्स मुंबई के वाशी से लापता हो गया था। इससे पहले उसने अपनी पत्नी बता दिया था कि वह कोरोना पॉजिटव है। लगभग डेढ़ महीने बाद शख्स का पता चला है। वह मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में अपनी प्रेमिका के साथ रह रहा था। इस बात की जानकारी  शुक्रवार को महाराष्ट्र के नवी मुंबई पुलिस ने दी है। 
