पत्नी को कोरोना पॉजिटिव बताकर हुआ रफूचक्कर, डेढ़ महीने बाद प्रेमिका के साथ मिला

A man, who went missing on July 24 from Vashi in Navi Mumbai after telling his wife that he was COVID-19 positive, has been traced in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He was living with his girlfriend: Navi Mumbai Police, Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.