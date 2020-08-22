शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   10 cows were found dead in cow shelter in dewas madhya pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : देवास की एक गौशाला में 10 गायों के मृत मिलने से मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देवास Updated Sat, 22 Aug 2020 04:16 AM IST
DM Chandramauli Shukla
DM Chandramauli Shukla - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के देवास की एक गौशाला में 10 गायों के मृत मिलने से हडकंप मच गया। घटना की खबर मिलते ही पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए और जांच में जुट गए। वहीं डीएम ने बयान जारी किया है।
जिला कलेक्टर चंद्रमौली शुक्ला ने कहा कि यह एक पंजीकृत गौशाला है। मैंने संबंधित अधिकारियों से इस मामले को लेकर ध्यान देने की बात कही है। अगर कोई दोषी पाया जाता है तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
 
 
dewas mp dewas news madhya pradesh cow death in mp mp news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

