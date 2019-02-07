शहर चुनें

योगी आदित्यनाथ प्रेस कांफ्रेंस, बजट पेश करने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने कही ये बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 07 Feb 2019 12:50 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने प्रदेश सरकार का बजट पेश किए जाने के बाद मीडिया को सम्बोधित करते हुए कहा कि इस बार के बजट का आकार पिछले बजट के मुकाबले 12 फीसदी ज्यादा है।
बजट में किसान, गरीब, महिलाओं व अल्पसंख्यकों का पूरा ख्याल रखा गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र की योजनाओं का जनता को पूरा लाभ मिले इसके लिए बजट का प्रावधान किया गया है।

2019-2020 के लिए 4 लाख 79 हजार 701 करोड़ 10 लाख रुपये का बजट पेश किया गया है।

uttar pradesh news up budget 2019-2020 yogi adityanath up budget 2019
Most Read

मीडिया को सम्बोधित करते नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामगोविंद चौधरी।
Lucknow

सपा ने कहा- योगी सरकार का बजट महिला व किसान विरोधी, किसी को कुछ नहीं मिला

यूपी सरकार द्वारा पेश किए गए मेगा बजट को सपा नेता रामगोविंद चौधरी ने महिला व किसान विरोधी करार दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि बजट सबका साथ सबका विकास की अवधारणा का समर्थन करने वाला नहीं है।

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
फरवरी में बारिश से लुढ़का पारा
Lucknow

रुक रुक जारी बारिश से तापमान तीन डिग्री लुढ़का, कल तक बना रहेगा ऐसा मौसम

7 फरवरी 2019

car and roadways bus collide 4 died in ayodhya
Lucknow

अयोध्या में कार -रोडवेज बस की टक्कर, चार की मौत

7 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव ने लिखा खुला खत, ‘ढाई लोग’ मिलकर देश को कर रहे बर्बाद

6 फरवरी 2019

पूर्व डीजीपी जावेद अहमद
Lucknow

'एम' होना गुनाह है...सीबीआई निदेशक न बन पाने पर छलका आईपीएस का दर्द

4 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर तैयारियां तेज, तीन साल से एक ही जगह पर तैनात 75 निरीक्षक हटाए गए

6 फरवरी 2019

Mulayam Singh Yadav
Lucknow

आईपीएस धमकी मामला, मुलायम को क्लीन चिट देने वाली फाइनल रिपोर्ट खारिज

5 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस हिरासत में ज्योति सिंह रंधावा।
Lucknow

गोल्फर ज्योति सिंह रंधावा की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई टली, हाईकोर्ट ने मांगे दस्तावेज

6 फरवरी 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

एनजीटी ने यूपी सरकार को 10 करोड़ रुपये जमा करने की शर्त पर दिया एक महीने का वक्त

7 फरवरी 2019

समाजवादी पार्टी के विधायक सुभाष पासी
Lucknow

सपा नेता सुभाष पासी की हालत में सुधार, विधानसभा में हंगामे के दौरान हुए थे बेहोश

6 फरवरी 2019

मशहूर कवि और साहित्य के जाने माने चेहरे मुनव्वर राणा अस्पताल में भर्ती, जानिए कैसी है हालत

देश दुनिया में आपकी कलम से मोहब्बत फैलाने वाले मशहूर कवि और हिंदी साहित्य के जाने माने चेहरे मुन्नवर राणा बीमारी के चलते लखनऊ के एक हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हुए है।

6 फरवरी 2019

इस पुरानी मांग को लेकर योगी के कर्मचारी गए हड़ताल पर, एस्मा को किया दरकिनार

6 फरवरी 2019

चुनाव से पहले मायावती की ट्विटर पर धमाकेदार एंट्री, इस नेता के कहने पर लिया फैसला

6 फरवरी 2019

अपराजिता 100 मिलयन स्माइल्स मुहीम के तहत खेले गए भूले बिसरे खेल,नेताओं ने भी लिया हिस्सा

5 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ में मॉरिशस के प्रधानमंत्री क्यों परिवार संग डुबकी लगाने को हो गए तैयार, सुनिए सीएम योगी से

5 फरवरी 2019

