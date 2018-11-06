शहर चुनें

सरयू के तट पर दक्षिण कोरिया की प्रथम महिला व सीएम योगी ने की आरती, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 06 Nov 2018 07:14 PM IST
अयोध्या
1 of 5
राम की नगरी अयोध्या में भव्य दीपोत्सव का आयोजन बड़े उल्लास से किया जा रहा है। आज प्रदेश के राज्यपाल रामनाईक व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पुष्पक विमान (हेलीकॉप्टर) से आए भगवान राम, लक्ष्मण व सीता के स्वरूप का स्वागत किया और रामकथा पार्क में राम का राज्याभिषेक किया। इसके बाद सीएम योगी ने दक्षिण कोरिया की प्रथम महिला किम जोंग सुक के साथ सरयू के तट पर आरती की। किम जोंग सुक आयोजन की मुख्य अतिथि हैं। उन्होंने अपने भाषण में खुद को आमंत्रित करने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को धन्यवाद दिया।
 
uttar pradesh news deepotsav in ayodhya
अयोध्या
अयोध्या
अयोध्या
