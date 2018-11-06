बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें! 25 से अधिक ट्रेनों के बदले रूट, यहां देखें पूरी डिटेल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 06 Nov 2018 12:33 PM IST
ऐशबाग-मानकनगर के बीच नई लाइन बनने के बाद पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे की गोरखपुर एलटीटी, उत्सर्ग, ओखा एक्सप्रेस समेत 25 से अधिक ट्रेनों के रूट बदल दिए गए हैं। अब ये ट्रेनें लखनऊ जंक्शन नहीं जाएंगी बल्कि बादशाहनगर, ऐशबाग-मानकनगर होकर जाएंगी।
