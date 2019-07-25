शहर चुनें

यूपी विधानसभा अध्यक्ष की तबियत खराब, सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 01:40 PM IST
सिविल अस्पताल में यूपी विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृदय नारायण दीक्षित।
सिविल अस्पताल में यूपी विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृदय नारायण दीक्षित।
यूपी विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृदय नारायण दीक्षित की आज सदन में कार्यवाही के दौरान तबियत खराब हो गई।
आनन- फानन में उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां चेकअप के बाद डॉक्टरों ने उनकी हालत सामान्य करार दी है।

बता दें कि यूपी विधानमंडल सत्र चल रहा है। 23 जुलाई को सदन में अनुपूरक बजट पेश किया गया जिसे 24 जुलाई को मंजूरी दे दी गई।

hridaya narayan dikdhit vidhanmandal session vidhan sabha adhyaksh
सीएम योगी
Lucknow

नेपाल के राजदूत से मिले मुख्यमंत्री, कहा- अयोध्या व जनकपुरी हमारी विरासत के प्रतीक

25 जुलाई 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

कैबिनेट बैठक में 2019-20 के अनुपूरक बजट सहित कई अहम प्रस्तावों को मिली मंजूरी

23 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

पूर्वी यूपी में भारी बारिश की संभावना, मौसम विभाग ने जारी की चेतावनी

23 जुलाई 2019

Cocipiracy in checking answer sheet
Lucknow

विद्यार्थियों का आरोप शिक्षक की बेटी को छोड़ बाकी को किया फेल

25 जुलाई 2019

WASIM RIZVI
Lucknow

अदालत ने वसीम रिजवी को जारी किया समन, पेश होने का दिया आदेश

24 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सपा एमएलसी के घर फंदे से लटका मिला युवक का शव, मौत की ये वजह आई सामने

24 जुलाई 2019

