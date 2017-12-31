Download App
इतनी नाकाबंदी लगाएँगे कि कन्फ़्यूज़ हो जाओगे की एंटर कहाँ से करें और भागें कहाँ से..:UP Police

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 03:03 PM IST
up police started don't drink and drive campaign in dabang style

यूपी पुलिस का ट्वीट

'आज हम सड़कों पर इतनी नाकाबंदी लगाएँगे कि आप कन्फ़्यूज़ हो जाओगे की एंटर कहाँ से करें और भागें कहाँ से...' ये किसी फिल्म का डायलॉग नहीं, यूपी पुलिस का कैंपेन है। जिसे फिल्मी अंदाज में शुरू किया गया है। नए साल में शराब के नशे में गाड़ी चलाने वालों से निपटने के लिए यूपी पुलिस ने ये अनोखा कैंपेन शुरू किया है।
यूपी पुलिस ने अपने ट्वीटर हैंडल पर एक पोस्टर के साथ यह लाइनें शेयर की हैं। पोस्टर पर लिखा है 'स्वागत नहीं करोगे 2018 का? लेकिन... जरा संभल कर।' बताते चलें कि यह लाइनें सलमान खान की फिल्म 'दबंग' से प्रेरित हैं। इस फिल्म में सलमान यूपी पुलिस के दरोगा की भूमिका में नजर आए थे।
  गौरतलब है कि नए साल के जश्न में शराब और रफ्तार के चलते हर साल कई जाने जाती हैं। इसे देखते हुए यूपी पुलिस ने पहले ही ऐसे लोगों पर नकेल कसने की तैयारी कर ली है। प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में पुलिस ने चेकिंग अभियान चला रखा है। 

देखने वाली बात होगी कि यूपी पुलिस को इसमें कितनी सफलता मिलती है, लेकिन जिस अंदाज में यूपी पुलिस ने इस कैंपेन का प्रचार किया है, वह जरूर नए साल में चर्चा का विषय बन गया है। ट्वटीर पर इस पोस्ट के बाद लोगों की एक से एक प्रतिक्रियाएं देखने को मिल रही हैं। सभी ने यूपी पुलिस के इस नए अंदाज का स्वागत किया है।
 

 
