UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Independent candidates got more votes than political parties

UP Nikay Chunav: सियासी दलों के प्रत्याशियों पर भारी पड़े निर्दल, पाए सबसे अधिक वोट, BJP को मिले सिर्फ 31.22%

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ Published by: शाहरुख खान Updated Tue, 16 May 2023 09:04 AM IST
सार

निकाय चुनाव में राजनीतिक दलों पर निर्दलीय भारी पड़ गए। राजनीतिक दलों से ज्यादा वोट निर्दलियों को मिले हैं। भाजपा को 31.22 प्रतिशत वोट मिले, जबकि निर्दलियों को 33.75 प्रतिशत वोट मिले हैं।

UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Independent candidates got more votes than political parties
निकाय चुनाव 2023 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

निकाय चुनाव में इस बार दलों पर निर्दल भारी पड़ गए। मतदाताओं ने दलों पर एतबार जताया तो निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों पर भी खूब भरोसा किया। कई स्थानों पर निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों को सभी पार्टियों से ज्यादा वोट मिले। राजनीतिक दलों में भाजपा को सबसे ज्यादा 31.22 प्रतिशत मत मिले, लेकिन निर्दलियों को उससे भी ज्यादा 33.75 प्रतिशत वोट मिले। 


नगर पालिकाओं में तो 58 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा सदस्य ऐसे रहे जो निर्दलीय रूप में चुनाव जीत गए। इसी तरह से नगर पंचायतों में भी 67 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा निर्दलीय सदस्य विजयी रहे। दरअसल नगर निकाय का चुनाव कुछ इस तरह से होता है कि यहां दल से ज्यादा चुनौती व्यक्तिगत आधार पर प्रत्याशी एक दूसरे के लिए खड़ी करते हैं। 


नगर पालिका और नगर पंचायत में तो यह सबसे ज्यादा है। यहां ग्राम पंचायत चुनाव की तरह ही लोगों का आपस में संपर्क ज्यादा रहता है। यही कारण है कि यहां मतदाता दलगत राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर भी वोट करते हैं। 

प्रत्याशी जाना पहचाना है और उम्मीदवार की कसौटी पर खरा उतरता है तो फिर वोटर यह नहीं देखते हैं कि वह किसी दल से लड़ रहा है या निर्दलीय। बल्कि कई बार तो दल से टिकट लाने पर उम्मीदवार को नुकसान हो जाता है।

4825 निर्दलीय जीते

भले ही महापौर पद पर एक भी उम्मीदवार निर्दलीय न जीता हो पर पार्षद पर यह संख्या कम नहीं रही। प्रदेश में 206 निर्दलीय पार्षद जीत गए। उधर, 41 नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष भी निर्दलीय जीते जबकि पालिका में ही 3130 निर्दलीय सदस्य जीते हैं।

अध्यक्ष का आंकड़ा 20 प्रतिशत और निर्दलीय सदस्य की जीत का आंकड़ा 58.76 प्रतिशत रहा। इसी तरह से नगर पंचायत में अध्यक्ष पद पर 195 निर्दलीय यानी कुल 35.85 प्रतिशत जीते। इस तरह कुल 4825 निर्दलीय सदस्य पद पर जीत गए।

मिले मत प्रतिशत में
निर्दलीय 33.75
भाजपा 31.22
सपा 14.94
बसपा 8.81
कांग्रेस 4.90
आम आदमी पार्टी 1.63
एआईएमआईएम 1.62
रालोद 1.40

जीते पद पार्षद महापौर पंचायतअध्यक्ष सदस्य पालिकाअध्यक्ष सदस्य कुल
भारतीय जनता पार्टी 813 17 191 1403 89 1360 3873
समाजवादी पार्टी 191 00 79 485 35   425 1215
बहुजन समाज पार्टी 85 00 37 215 16 191 544
भारतीय रा. कांग्रेस 77 00 14 77 4 91 263
आम आदमी पार्टी 8 00 6 61 3 30 108
राष्ट्रीय लोक दल 10 00 07 38 7 40 102
एआईएमआईआईएम 19 00 02 23 3 33 80
निर्दलीय 206 00 195 4825 41 3130 8397
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

