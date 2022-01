Corona in UP: मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले, यूपी में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर का असर ज्यादा नहीं, 22 करोड़ लोगों का हुआ टीकाकरण

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspects arrangements related to #COVID19 management in KGMU, Lucknow "UP has around 1.03 lakh active cases. Lucknow has reported 2,300 positive cases today, active cases stand at 16,300. Less than 1% patients are admitted to hospital," he says pic.twitter.com/4YvWe7hSgU

Vaccination drive has been so well that 3rd wave hasn't impacted us as much. UP vaccinated around over 22.87cr people, of which 21.37 lakh are children aged b/w 15-18 yrs & 3.87 lakh are people above 60 yrs of age or those with comorbidities with booster doses: CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/Z3PeZZCrxc