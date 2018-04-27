शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   UP cabinet minister OP rajbhar says, people may get other better option tomorrow Edit

भाजपा के कैबिनेट मंत्री ओपी राजभर ने अपनी ही सरकार पर उठाए सवाल, बोले- अब तक क्या अच्छा कर दिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 12:57 PM IST
यूपी के कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर
यूपी के कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने फिर अपनी ही सरकार को कटघरे में खड़ा कर दिया है। उन्होंने एक बयान में कहा है कि लोगों ने मोदीजी को तब चुना जब उन्हें कांग्रेस से एक अच्छा विकल्प मिला। जनता कांग्रेस से खुश नहीं थी इसीलिए ये फैसला लिया।
इसके बाद राजभर ने प्रदेश सरकार को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहा कि यूपी में सरकार बनाकर भाजपाई अपना सीना ठोंक रहे हैं लेकिन ये भी तब संभव हुआ जब लोग सपा और बसपा से संतुष्ट नहीं थे। जनता ने हमें चुना लेकिन हमने अब तक क्या अच्छा कर दिया। कैबिनेट मंत्री ने कहा कि हो सकता है कि कल भाजपा से भी अच्छा विकल्प जनता को मिल जाए।

ओपी राजभर के इस बयान से राजनीति गलियारे में फिर से खलबली मच गई है। इससे साफ है कि पार्टी की गतिविधियों से वे संतुष्ट नहीं हैं।
 

 

RELATED

op rajbhar cabinet minister op rajbhar lucknow news uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

दिव्या भारती
Bollywood

मौत के 25 साल बाद दिव्या भारती के घर से आई बुरी खबर, एक बार फिर बॉलीवुड में हुई हलचल

27 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा ने एक्स मैनेजर पर लगाए थे गंभीर आरोप, पुलिस की छानबीन में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

27 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan race 3
Bollywood

फिल्म से ब्रेक लेकर ये किसके साथ घूम रहे हैं सलमान, लद्दाख की वादियों में बाइक चलाते आए नजर

27 अप्रैल 2018

sonam kapoor
Bollywood

शादी के बाद काम करने के सवाल पर भड़क गईं सोनम, कहा- शाहिद से क्यों नहीं पूछा था ये सवाल

27 अप्रैल 2018

अमिताभ
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर की एक्टिंग को लेकर ऐसा सोचते हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, ऋषि कपूर भी जान लें

27 अप्रैल 2018

स्वामी ओम
Bollywood

स्वामी ओम ने फिर से सलमान खान पर दिया बड़ा बयान, बिग बॉस में शिल्पा शिंदे की जीत का राज खोला

27 अप्रैल 2018

Ranbir Kapoor's 6 different look for Sanjay Dutt Biopic teaser sanju will leave you speechless
Fashion street

'संजू' में रणबीर का लुक देखकर हैरान रह गए संजय दत्त, इन 6 किरदारों में पहचान नहीं पाएंगे आप

27 अप्रैल 2018

Pooja hegde
Fashion street

ऋतिक की इस हीरोइन के ये 5 स्टाइलिश हॉट लुक आपको भी उनकी खूबसूरती का दीवाना बना देंगे

27 अप्रैल 2018

Know When does flirting become sexual harassment
Relationship

क्या आप जानते हैं फ्लर्टिंग कब यौन शोषण में बदल जाती है, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

27 अप्रैल 2018

Zohra Sehgal 5 lesser known facts about life on her birthday
Bollywood

B'day Spl: 8 साल छोटे हिंदू से की थी जोहरा सहगल ने शादी, 97 की उम्र में भी थी संबंध बनाने की इच्छा

27 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

Bihar Income Tax Dept attached 7105 square feet of land in Patna's belonging to Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

लालू के परिवार की पटना में एक और संपत्ति जब्त, तेजस्वी हुए भावुक

लालू प्रसाद के यहां एक ओर जहां बड़े बेटे की शादी की तैयारी जोर-शोर से चल रही है इसी बीच इनकम टैक्स विभाग परिवार पर जांच का शिकंजा कस रहा है।

27 अप्रैल 2018

Woman allegedly gang raped in cab in Greater Noida, 6 people detained
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा: महिला के साथ कैब में गैंगरेप, 6 लोग हिरासत में

27 अप्रैल 2018

chhattisgarh : 7 naxals killed in an encounter with security forces in bijapur
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : बीजापुर में सुरक्षा बलों के साथ मुठभेड़ में 7 नक्सली ढेर

27 अप्रैल 2018

पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में परिजन, मृतक नवविवाहिता की फाइल फोटो।
Kanpur

जानिए आखिर क्यों शादी के 8 दिन बाद रागिनी ने खत्म कर ली अपनी जिंदगी

27 अप्रैल 2018

army chief bipin rawat in mussoorie
Dehradun

मसूरी पहुंचे आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत, IAS अकेडमी में ट्रेनी अफसरों को करेंगे संबोधित

27 अप्रैल 2018

जिला जेल में छापेमारी करने पहुंचे डीएम और एसएसपी
Varanasi

बनारसः जिला जेल में डीएम और एसएसपी ने की छापेमारी, आठ मोबाइल और नौ सिम बरामद

27 अप्रैल 2018

पीएम मोदी
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी बनारस के इस चौथे गांव को लेंगे गोद, मई में प्रधानमंत्री खुद करेंगे घोषणा

27 अप्रैल 2018

birds
Dehradun

नैनीताल में पहला बर्ड फेस्टिवल आज से, देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से पहुंचे फोटोग्राफर 

27 अप्रैल 2018

farmer
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के सात लाख किसानों पर 10 हजार करोड़ का कर्ज

27 अप्रैल 2018

राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार विजेता सब इंस्पेक्टर
Chandigarh

राष्ट्रपति मेडल पाने वाले इस सब इंस्पेक्टर ने देश को किया शर्मसार, सजा और जुर्माना दोनों

27 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने अधिकारियों से क्यों कहा, उचित होगा कि सुधार लाएं?

उत्तर प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने प्रदेश के अधिकारीयों को हड़काने के अंदाज में सुझाव दिया है। मौर्य ने ट्वीट करके लिखा कि उचित होगा कि अधिकारी अपने में सुधार लाएं। इस रिपोर्ट से जानिए कि उपमुख्यमंत्री ने आखिर ऐसा क्यों कहा।

25 अप्रैल 2018

ड्राइवर 1:38

VIDEO:90 की स्पीड में बस चलाते हुए ड्राइवर खेलता रहा लूडो, 50 यात्री थे सवार

25 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला प्रथमा 3:24

‘अमर उजाला प्रथमा’ में नारी शक्ति का सम्मान

25 अप्रैल 2018

सुसाइड 1:48

उन्नाव के बाद लखनऊ पुलिस पर पक्षपात के आरोप, महिला ने की आत्मदाह की कोशिश

24 अप्रैल 2018

बस ड्राइवर गेम 2:00

जानलेवा लापरवाही : यात्रियों से भरी बस का ड्राइवर चलती बस में ‘लूडो’ खेलता रहा, Video Viral

24 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.