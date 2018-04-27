People chose Modi Ji when they finally got an option other than Congress. It happened as they're unhappy with them. We're thumping our chest in UP that we've formed govt but it was due to SP-BSP. What good have we done? Maybe people'll get other option tomorrow: OP Rajbhar,UP Min pic.twitter.com/JJUtEqVuDb— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लालू प्रसाद के यहां एक ओर जहां बड़े बेटे की शादी की तैयारी जोर-शोर से चल रही है इसी बीच इनकम टैक्स विभाग परिवार पर जांच का शिकंजा कस रहा है।
27 अप्रैल 2018