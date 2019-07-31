शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Unnao Rape Case News: Unnao rape victim and her lawyer's condition slightly improved

उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता व उनके वकील की हालत में मामूली सुधार, पर स्थिति अभी भी नाजुक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 06:47 PM IST
KGMU
KGMU
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ के किंग जॉर्ज मेडिकल यूनिवर्सिटी के ट्रामा सेंटर में भर्ती उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता और उनके वकील की हालत अब स्थित बताई जा रही है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि रेप पीड़िता की हालत में कुछ सुधार हुआ है। इसके बावजूद हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। दोनों लाइफ सपोर्ट सिस्टम पर हैं। 
विज्ञापन
आपको बता दें कि उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता रायबरेली में सड़क हादसे का शिकार हो गई थीं। उनके साथ वकील भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए थे। दोनों को ट्रामा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया था। वहीं हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

वीजी सिद्धार्थ
India News

कैफे कॉफी डे मालिक वी जी सिद्धार्थ ने की खुदकुशी, 36 घंटे बाद नेत्रावती नदी से शव मिला

31 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

उन्नाव रेप केस के प्रदर्शन में वायरल तस्वीर पर ट्रोल हुईं जया, यूजर बोले- 'ये देश का दुर्भाग्य'

31 जुलाई 2019

jaya bachchan
jaya bachchan
jaya bachchan
Jaya Bachchan
Bollywood

उन्नाव रेप केस के प्रदर्शन में वायरल तस्वीर पर ट्रोल हुईं जया, यूजर बोले- 'ये देश का दुर्भाग्य'

31 जुलाई 2019

शाहबानो
India News

तीन तलाक के खिलाफ बिगुल फूंकने वाली पहली महिला शाहबानो कौन थीं, जानें उनके संघर्ष की पूरी कहानी

31 जुलाई 2019

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Bollywood

34 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मंदाकिनी, दाऊद से नाम जुड़ते ही डूबा करियर, हो गई ऐसी हालत

30 जुलाई 2019

Mandakini
mandakini
mandakini
mandakini
Bollywood

34 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मंदाकिनी, दाऊद से नाम जुड़ते ही डूबा करियर, हो गई ऐसी हालत

30 जुलाई 2019

love rashifal
Predictions

लव राशिफल : 31 जुलाई को प्रेम के मामले में किन राशियों को मिलेगा सितारों का साथ

31 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

छोटी उम्र में ही इन 6 स्टारकिड्स के अफेयर्स की खबरें फैलीं, आमिर की बेटी ने तो सबके सामने किया कुबूल

30 जुलाई 2019

Ahan, Aryan, Navya Naveli
aryan khan
ira khan
Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

छोटी उम्र में ही इन 6 स्टारकिड्स के अफेयर्स की खबरें फैलीं, आमिर की बेटी ने तो सबके सामने किया कुबूल

30 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
lucknow news kgmu trauma centre unnao rape victim condition improvement
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

असम में बाढ़
India News

बिहार में बाढ़ से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 130 पहुंची, असम में घट रहा जलस्तर

31 जुलाई 2019

Triple talaq bill Shayara Bano told this is real Freedom for Muslims womens
Dehradun

तीन तलाक बिल पर बोलीं सायरा बानो, रूढ़िवादी बेड़ियों में कैद मुस्लिम महिलाओं को अब मिली असली आजादी

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दो दोहरे हत्याकांड से दहला कोलकाता, एक जोड़े की चाकू तो दूसरे की गला दबाकर हत्या

31 जुलाई 2019

Modi Government released Budget for 155 school building construction uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जर्जरहाल स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के लिए राहत की खबर, बनेंगे 155 स्कूलों के नए भवन

31 जुलाई 2019

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को किया अनफॉलो तो समर्थन में आए दो खिलाड़ी! ट्विटर पर शुरू किया फॉलो करना

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Lucknow

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: विधायक सेंगर और उसके भाई सहित 25 पर सीबीआई ने दर्ज की एफआईआर

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड के आरोपी भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर व उसके भाई मनोज समेत 25 के खिलाफ सीबीआई लखनऊ की एंटी करप्शन ब्रांच ने हत्या, हत्या के प्रयास व आपराधिक साजिश की धाराओं में एफआईआर दर्ज की है।

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
SP protest on taking azam khan son in custody.
Lucknow

आजम खां के बेटे की गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे सपा नेताओं को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, रिहा

31 जुलाई 2019

स्वाति मालीवाल व राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल।
Lucknow

यूपी की राज्यपाल से मिलीं दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष, कहा- हस्तक्षेप कर विधायक को बर्खास्त करवाएं

31 जुलाई 2019

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन से मिले अखिलेश यादव, मीडिया से बोले- सपा उठाएगी रेप पीड़िता की आवाज

31 जुलाई 2019

Two IPS transfer with SP Gonda.
Lucknow

गोंडा के पुलिस अधीक्षक सहित दो आईपीएस के तबादले

31 जुलाई 2019

हादसे की जांच करती सीबीआई की टीम।
Lucknow

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता सड़क हादसा: घटनास्थल पर पहुंची सीबीआई टीम, लोगों से कर रही पूछताछ

31 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

पुलिसकर्मियों के बेटों ने बीए के छात्र को बेरहमी से पीटा, सिर पर लगी गहरी चोट

31 जुलाई 2019

मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई
Delhi NCR

उन्नावः हादसे से कुछ दिन पहले पीड़िता ने लिखा था सीजेआई को पत्र, धमकी का किया था जिक्र

30 जुलाई 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के साथ हुए सड़क हादसे की जांच केंद्र सरकार ने सीबीआई को सौंपी, केस दर्ज

30 जुलाई 2019

एडीजी, लखनऊ
Lucknow

लाइफ सपोर्ट सिस्टम पर उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, अस्पताल पहुंचे एडीजी बोले- हालत गंभीर

29 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी तीन तलाक बिल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में देंगे चुनौती, बिल को बताया असंवैधानिक

AIMIM के अध्यक्ष Asaduddin Owaisi ने तीन तलाक बिल को एक बार फिर असंवैधानिक करार दिया है। ओवैसी ने कहा इस बिल के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने की बात कही है।

31 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:06

बार-बार सवाल पूछे जाने पर अनुष्का ने खोल ही दिया प्रेगनेंसी का राज, कहा...

31 जुलाई 2019

crpf 3:01

जम्मू-कश्मीर हाईवे पर भारी लैंडस्लाइड, मलबे में दबे शख्स की ऐसे बचाई CRPF ने जान

31 जुलाई 2019

चीन 1:42

छठी मंजिल पर लटका हुआ था 2 साल का बच्चा, मच गई अफरा-तफरी

31 जुलाई 2019

अंतरिक्ष 3:09

अंतरिक्ष की करना चाहते हैं सैर, तो यहां घूम आइये

31 जुलाई 2019

Related

Junior doctors protest against NMC bill.
Lucknow

केजीएमयू में जूनियर डॉक्टरों ने एनएमसी बिल का विरोध करते हुए ओपीडी बंद करवाया, मरीज परेशान

31 जुलाई 2019

डॉ. संजय सिंह
Lucknow

संजय सिंह ने कांग्रेस व राज्यसभा की सदस्यता से दिया इस्तीफा, भाजपा में होंगे शामिल

30 जुलाई 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

तीन तलाक बिल किसी जाति या मजहब के खिलाफ नहीं, बल्कि महिला सम्मान के लिए जरूरी : योगी

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

फरंगी महली ने कहा, लोगों को एतराज तो सड़क पर न पढ़ें नमाज 

29 जुलाई 2019

unauthorised apartment building
Lucknow

पुलिस की शह पर बन रहा अवैध अपार्टमेंट

31 जुलाई 2019

biometric attendence is compulsory for teachers training centres
Lucknow

सभी शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण संस्थानों के लिए बायोमीट्रिक अनिवार्य

31 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited