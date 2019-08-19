शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Two IPS officers transferred alongwith Pragraj SSP.

प्रयागराज के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक सहित दो आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 01:37 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Shutterstock
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी में प्रयागराज के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक सहित दो आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले कर दिए गए हैं। सत्यार्थ अनिरुद्घ प्रयागराज के नए एसएसपी होंगे।
विज्ञापन
वहीं, अभी तक प्रयागराज के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक रहे अतुल शर्मा को पुलिस महानिदेशक के मुख्यालय से सम्बद्घ किया गया है।

सत्यार्थ अनिरुद्घ अभी तक एसटीएफ लखनऊ के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक के पद पर कार्यरत थे।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

तेंदुआ
Lucknow

बहराइचः कार के आगे चलता रहा तेंदुआ, युवकों ने मोबाइल में किया कैद, देखें- तस्वीरें

19 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बाप ने की सारी हदें पार, अपनी ही बेटियों से 16 साल से कर रहा था रेप, मां भी देती थी साथ

19 अगस्त 2019

ayodhya
Lucknow

संतों संग राम जन्मभूमि न्यास पहुंचे मुस्लिम समाज के लोग, राम मंदिर के लिए की पत्थरों की सफाई

19 अगस्त 2019

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
अस्पताल में इलाज कराते बच्चे।
Lucknow

रायबरेली में बच्चों से भरी स्कूली बस की ट्रक में भिड़ंत, कई घायल

19 अगस्त 2019

Five thousand sub inspectors will be recruited next month.
Lucknow

नौकरी का इंतजार कर रहे युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी, दरोगा के पांच हजार पदों पर भर्ती अगले महीने

19 अगस्त 2019

दुनिया की सबसे लंबी हिम गुफा, ऑस्ट्रिया
Bizarre News

इस देश में भी है अमरनाथ जैसा 'शिवलिंग', खतरनाक रास्तों से होकर जाना पड़ता है गुफा के अंदर

19 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
ips officer transfer in uttar pradesh pragraj ssp ips satyarth aniruddha ips atul sharma up stf
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

200 पूर्व लोकसभा सांसदों ने अब तक नहीं खाली किए बंगले

19 अगस्त 2019

NRC
India News

दस्तावेज की जांच में गड़बड़ी करने वाले अधिकारी पर कार्रवाई कर सकती है एनआरसी अथॉरिटी

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
महिला को पिलाया तेजाब (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

ससुरालवालों ने पहले महिला को पीटा, फिर पिलाया तेजाब, हालत गंभीर

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

तंजानिया में तेल टैंकर धमाके में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 95 हुई

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

शर्मनाक: नेपाल में महिला को डायन बता जबरन मैला खिलाया, महिलाओं ने ही की ज्यादती

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
चाकू से काटी नाक
Bareilly

चाकू से तलाकशुदा पत्नी की काटी नाक, तीन के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

19 अगस्त 2019

मृतक अब्दुल साजिद
Delhi NCR

बिस्कुट के रेपर को लेकर हुए विवाद में युवक की हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार, एक फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

Trichy Road Accident
India News

तमिलनाडु में 70 फीट गहरी खाई में जा गिरा वाहन, तीन बच्चों समेत आठ लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

19 अगस्त 2019

बदमाश ने लूटे पैसे (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

यूपी: अधिवक्ता दंपती को बेहोश कर लूटा, चलती कार से फेंककर फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

ट्रेनें प्रभावित (सांकेतकि तस्वीर)
Meerut

ट्रैक पर भरा पानी, चार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें प्रभावित, यात्री परेशान

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Salaries of employess of ramlala increased.
Lucknow

अयोध्या: रामलला के दैनिक खर्च के साथ ही कर्मचारियों व पुजारियों का वेतन बढ़ा

रामनगरी के विवादित परिसर में स्थापित अस्थाई रामलला मंदिर की दैनिक पूजा-अर्चना, भोग के साथ कर्मचारियों और पुजारियों के पारिश्रमिक पर आने वाले खर्च की राशि में बढ़ोतरी कर दी गई है।

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
ओम प्रकाश राजभर
Lucknow

पिछड़ों को गुमराह करना बंद करे योगी सरकार, उपचुनाव के कारण उठा रहे इनके मुद्दे: ओमप्रकाश राजभर

19 अगस्त 2019

सोनभद्र में जमीन विवाद
Lucknow

एसडीएम और एएसपी समेत सोनभद्र में तैनात रहे कई अफसरों से आज होगी पूछताछ

19 अगस्त 2019

यूपी बस सेवा
Lucknow

मुफ्त बस यात्रा में मेरठ की महिलाएं अव्वल, लखनऊ को तीसरा स्थान, ये हैं दूसरे और चौथे नंबर पर

19 अगस्त 2019

सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव बोले, 'हत्या प्रदेश' बन गया है यूपी, लगातार हो रही हैं हत्याएं

19 अगस्त 2019

Reservation cota reaches to 60 percent in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी में आरक्षण कोटा 60 फीसदी, अब हर दसवां पद गरीबों के लिए आरक्षित

18 अगस्त 2019

भाजपा झंडा
Lucknow

यूपी: संजय सेठ, सुरेंद्र नागर और संजय सिंह के समर्थक भाजपा में शामिल

19 अगस्त 2019

Dharmendra asked help from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मदद मांगने पहुंचा भारत का 'सबसे बड़ा आदमी', जानें- क्या थी मुश्किल

18 अगस्त 2019

प्रियंका गांधी।
Lucknow

भाजपा नेताओं के दिलों में बलात्कार के आरोपी सेंगर का वास: प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा

18 अगस्त 2019

UP police mukhyalay
Lucknow

लखनऊ की सिग्नेचर बिल्डिंग में भूकंप का बेअसर, बिना स्कैनिंग प्रवेश नहीं

19 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

कैंसर से जूझ रहे बिहार के पूर्व सीएम जगन्नाथ मिश्रा ने ली आखिर सांस, बिहार में 3 दिन का राजकीय शोक

बिहार के पूर्व सीएम जगन्नाथ मिश्रा का निधन हो गया। वो 82 साल के थे और काफी समय से बीमार भी थे। उनका निधन दिल्ली में हुआ। केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने मिश्रा के निधन पर शोक जताया है।

19 अगस्त 2019

बंगलुरू 1:50

बंगलूरू नशे में धुत शख्स ने फुटपाथ पर चढ़ाई गाड़ी, दर्जन भर लोगों को कुचला

19 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:06

World Photography Day 2019 : कमरे से बड़ा था दुनिया का पहला कैमरा

19 अगस्त 2019

धुले हादसा 1:42

महाराष्ट्र के धुले में बड़ा हादसा, ट्रक और बस में टक्कर, 15 की मौत

19 अगस्त 2019

लांस नायक संदीप थापा 3:05

देहरादून के लाल की आखिरी विदाई पर उमड़ी भीड़, नौशेरा सेक्टर में शहीद हुए थे लांस नायक संदीप थापा

19 अगस्त 2019

Related

Lucknow High Court
Lucknow

सिपाही भर्ती के अभ्यर्थी के प्रत्यावेदन पर दो सप्ताह में लें निर्णय : हाईकोर्ट

18 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

पॉलीटेक्निक में दाखिला खत्म, खाली रह गईं एक लाख से ज्यादा सीटें

18 अगस्त 2019

Father rape his daughters
Lucknow

बाप बना हैवान, 16 साल से दो बेटियों से कर रहा था दुष्कर्म, रोते-रोते पीड़िताओं ने बयां की हकीकत, मुकदमा

19 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

योगी व स्वतंत्र देव दिल्ली में, जल्द हो सकता है मंत्रिपरिषद विस्तार

17 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

प्राइवेट मेडिकल व डेंटल कॉलेजों में अब भी सीटें खाली, 18 अगस्त तक होंगे पंजीकरण

18 अगस्त 2019

case on 108 ambulance
Lucknow

मरीज को एंबुलेंस न मिलने पर 108 पर दूसरी एफआईआर

19 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited