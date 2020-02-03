शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Two died after falling from train in Gonda.

गोंडा में ट्रेन से गिरकर दो लोगों की मौत, पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोंडा Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 08:56 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
गोंडा जिले में अलग-अलग थाना क्षेत्र में ट्रेन से गिर कर दो लोगो की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने दोनों शवों को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा है।
विज्ञापन
गोंडा-लखनऊ मार्ग स्थित कचहरी रेलवे स्टेशन के पास एक 30 वर्षीय युवक की ट्रेन से गिर कर मौत हो गई। उस के शव की पहचान नहीं हो सकी।

मनकापुर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास एक अधेड़ की ट्रेन से गिर कर मौत हो गई। उस भी की पहचान नही हो सकी। जीआरपी ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा है।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कमलेश तिवारी, रणजीत बच्चन।
Lucknow

हिंदू महासभा अध्यक्ष व कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में मिली ये समानता, पूर्वांचल व बिहार कनेक्शन पर भी जांच

3 फरवरी 2020

यूपी डीजीपी हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी व रणजीत बच्चन।
Lucknow

यूपी डीजीपी ने हिंदू महासभा अध्यक्ष की हत्या पर दिया ये बयान, जांच को लेकर कही ये बात

3 फरवरी 2020

मृतक रणजीत बच्चन और सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

हिंदूवादी नेता की हत्या पर अखिलेश यादव बोले, सत्ता परिवर्तन के बाद ही जनता को मिलेगी राहत

3 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
इलाज के दौरान घायल प्रमोद पांडेय।
Lucknow

अयोध्या में बैंक की फ्रेंचाइजी चला रहे जनसेवा केंद्र संचालक को मारी गोली, नगदी लेकर हो गए फरार

3 फरवरी 2020

Cricket News

घायल हुई आधी टीम इंडिया, किसी के घुटने में चोट तो कोई मैदान पर गिरकर हुआ बाहर

3 फरवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया के चोटिल खिलाड़ी
रोहित शर्मा
इशांत शर्मा
भुवनेश्वर कुमार
Cricket News

घायल हुई आधी टीम इंडिया, किसी के घुटने में चोट तो कोई मैदान पर गिरकर हुआ बाहर

3 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
Lucknow

रणजीत हत्याकांड: पत्नी भी निकली थीं साथ में टहलने, पुलिस ने की कालिंदी से पूछताछ, कई बिंदुओं पर जांच

3 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
gonda news mankapur railway station
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस का इलाज आया सामने, भारत सरकार ने बताया तीन चिकित्सा पद्धतियों से दूर होगी ये महामारी

3 फरवरी 2020

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी के परिवार में आई खुशखबरी, भाई के घर में हुआ बेटी का जन्म

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

5-0 से सीरीज जीतने के बाद बुरी तरह फंसी टीम इंडिया, ICC ने ठोका भारी जुर्माना

3 फरवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया के चोटिल खिलाड़ी
Cricket News

घायल हुई आधी टीम इंडिया, किसी के घुटने में चोट तो कोई मैदान पर गिरकर हुआ बाहर

3 फरवरी 2020

bank fraud
Tech Diary

इन पांच तरीकों से हैकर्स को मिलती है आपके बैंक अकाउंट की चाबी, ना करें ये गलती

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
रोहित शर्मा की चोट
Cricket News

भारतीय टीम के लिए बेहद बुरी खबर, रोहित शर्मा पूरे न्यूजीलैंड दौरे से बाहर

3 फरवरी 2020

प्लस साइज अभिनेत्रियां
Television

इन 'प्लस साइज' अभिनेत्रियों ने बदल दी 'जीरो फिगर' की परिभाषा, बढ़े वजन के साथ किया टीवी पर राज

3 फरवरी 2020

शहनाज कौर गिल, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिनाले से दो हफ्ते पहले बाहर हुईं शहनाज फूट-फूटकर लगीं रोने, सिद्धार्थ भी रह गए हैरान!

3 फरवरी 2020

जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

NZ vs IND: कमाल..धमाल...बेमिसाल, जसप्रीत बुमराह ने तोड़ा गेंदबाजी में T-20 का विश्व रिकॉर्ड

3 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
Lucknow

रणजीत हत्याकांड: पत्नी भी निकली थीं साथ में टहलने, पुलिस ने की कालिंदी से पूछताछ, कई बिंदुओं पर जांच

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मृतक दंपति।
Lucknow

सीतापुर में दंपति ने अज्ञात कारणों से खाया जहर, दोनों की मौत

सीतापुर जिले की बिसवां कोतवाली इलाके के अहमदाबाद में सोमवार की सुबह एक दंपति ने अज्ञात कारणों के चलते घर में जहर खा लिया। आनन-फानन में परिवारीजन उन्हें लेकर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बिसवां पहुंचे।

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
फेसबुक पर टिप्पणी करने पर गिरफ्तार हुआ युवक।
Lucknow

CAA के खिलाफ घंटाघर में चल रहे प्रदर्शन पर टिप्पणी करने वाला युवक गिरफ्तार

3 फरवरी 2020

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
Lucknow

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ लंबे अर्से बाद लगातार पांच दिन लखनऊ में रहेंगे

3 फरवरी 2020

हेल्पलाइन शुरू
Lucknow

बोर्ड परीक्षार्थियों के लिए हेल्पलाइन शुरू, पहले दिन आए 350 फोन कॉल्स, स्टूडेंट्स को टिप्स भी दिए

3 फरवरी 2020

ram mandir
Lucknow

राम महोत्सव से मंदिर का इतिहास बताने का खाका खींच रही विहिप

3 फरवरी 2020

ट्यूबवेल
Lucknow

ट्यूबवेल का बकाया बिजली बिल किस्तों में चुका सकेंगे किसान, नई योजना आज से

1 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बहराइचः युवक ने अपनी बहन की सहेली के साथ किया दुष्कर्म, फिर वीडियो कर दिया वायरल

3 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में डिफेंस एक्सपो 5 से, पीएम व रक्षामंत्री के साथ तीनों सेना के अध्यक्ष आएंगे

2 फरवरी 2020

हिरासत में डॉ. कफील
Gorakhpur

भड़काऊ भाषण देने के मामले में डॉ. कफील को यूपी एसटीएफ ने किया गिरफ्तार

30 जनवरी 2020

यूपी के कार्यवाहक डीजीपी के रूप में कार्यभार संभालते हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी।
Lucknow

हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी ने यूपी के कार्यकारी पुलिस महानिदेशक के रूप में संभाला कार्यभार

31 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली के DTC बस में अमर उजाला की चुनावी यात्रा, BJP और AAP में कांटे की टक्कर

दिल्ली के DTC बस में यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों ने दिल्ली चुनाव को लेकर अपनी बात रखी। केजरीवाल की फ्री योजना को किसी ने बताया सही तो किसी ने गलत।

3 फरवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 2:32

4फरवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

3 फरवरी 2020

हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश 1:10

जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासी में सेना का हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं

3 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन 1:05

रणजीत बच्चन की हत्या पर पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्धों की तस्वीर, इनाम का एलान

3 फरवरी 2020

चिन्मयानंद 1:35

यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को यौन शोषण के मामले में मिली जमानत

3 फरवरी 2020

Related

हादसे का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में श्रद्घालुओं से भरी डीसीएम पलटी, महिलाओं व बच्चों सहित 20 घायल

2 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बाराबंकी: घर से बाहर निकली आठ साल की मासूम बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

2 फरवरी 2020

जेल मंत्री जेके सिंह जैकी
Lucknow

नेताओं का पढ़ा-लिखा होना जरूरी नहीं, शिक्षित लोग गलत माहौल पैदा करते हैं: यूपी के मंत्री

29 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आईएएस मुकुल सिंहल के घर सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट, एक कर्मचारी झुलसा

2 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कॉमर्शियल सिलेंडर के बढ़े दाम, अब देनी होगी ये कीमत

1 फरवरी 2020

यूपी डीजीपी ओ पी सिंह।
Lucknow

37 साल पुलिस सेवा में रहने के बाद रिटायर हुए यूपी के डीजीपी, बोले- वर्दी में आज मेरा आखिरी दिन

31 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited