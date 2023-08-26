चंद्रयान 3: 'शिवशक्ति' नामकरण को स्वामी प्रसाद ने बताया दकियानूसी, बोले- ये वैज्ञानिकों का अपमान

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On naming the Chandrayaan-3 landing point as ShivShakti, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya says, "I don't agree with such thoughts of past thinking. If they really wanted to name that point, they should have named it after ISRO… pic.twitter.com/VooUTeyq8h— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 26, 2023
