शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Sri Sri Ravishankar met Maulana Salman Nadvi in Lucknow of uttar pradesh

यूपी: मौलाना सलमान नदवी से मिले श्री श्री रविशंकर, राममंदिर मुद्दे पर हुई बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 10:28 AM IST
Sri Sri Ravishankar met Maulana Salman Nadvi in Lucknow of uttar pradesh
मौलाना सलमान नदवी से मिले श्री श्री रविशंकर - फोटो : ani
 आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग के संस्थापक श्रीश्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने मौलाना सलमान नदवी से मुलाकात की है। राम मंदिर के मुद्दे को लेकर दोनों की बीच लखनऊ में काफी देर बातचीत हुई। 
मुलाकात के बाद श्री श्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि आम सहमति के लिए काम कर रहा हूं। हर तरफ से अच्छी प्रतिक्रियाएं मिल रही हैं। दोनों सामुदाय भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं। मुस्लिम समुदाय से बहुत सहयोग मिल रहा है बुधवार को गोरखपुर से लखनऊ रवाना होने से पहले वह मीडियाकर्मियों से मुखातिब हुए श्री श्री रविशंकर ने कहा कि दोनों पक्षों के बीच समझौते के प्रयासों में लगा हूं। 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

sri sri ravishankar maulana salman nadvi ayodhya issue

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss ex contestant Arshi Khan will do the dance in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan
Television

बिग बॉस की इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट को मिला बड़ा रोल, सनी लियोनी के गाने से पानी में लगाएंगी आग

1 मार्च 2018

Amitabh bachchan shares poetry on twitter narrated by Javed Akhtar at sridevi funeral
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान जावेद अख्तर ने अमिताभ को सुनाया ऐसा शेर, आंख में ले आएगा पानी

1 मार्च 2018

Boney Kapoor performed last rites of Sridevi funeral
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, बोनी कपूर ने दी मुखाग्नि

28 फरवरी 2018

Sushmita Sen become emotional shared post on social media about Sridevi
Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन हुईं इमोशनल, श्रीदेवी के जाने की तकलीफ को ऐसे किया बयां

1 मार्च 2018

Kangana Ranaut reveals which qualities she is looking in her boyfriend
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ा किया बड़ा खुलासा, जानकर ऋतिक को होगी हैरानी

1 मार्च 2018

Know about weird laws around the world
Weird Stories

रात 10 बजे के बाद यहां टॉयलेट फ्लश करना कानूनन अपराध, इन 20 नियमों पर नहीं होगा विश्वास

1 मार्च 2018

Man Throwing note during heart attack to attract people
Weird Stories

मौत सिर पर देख शख्स पागलों जैसे लगा नोट लुटाने, देखकर दंग रह गए लोग

1 मार्च 2018

arjun kapoor lost his mother second time but stand with his family
Bollywood

एक बार फिर अर्जुन कपूर ने खोई अपनी मां, सारी कड़वाहट भूल बहनों को हर कदम पर संभाला

1 मार्च 2018

Ashraf Thamarassery helped Boney Kapoor in Dubai to bring back Sridevi dead body in India
Bollywood

मुश्किल घड़ी में इस शख्स ने बोनी कपूर की दुबई में की थी मदद, जानें कौन है ये

1 मार्च 2018

sridevi daughter jhanvi kapoor wrote an open letter for her mom
Bollywood

बेटियों के लिए श्रीदेवी ने कुर्बान कर दिया था अपना करियर, अब सामने आया जाह्नवी का आखिरी खत

1 मार्च 2018

Most Read

BSP expelled two leaders due to Indiscipline
Kanpur

बसपा के इन दो नेताओं पर गिरी गाज

अनुशासनहीनता और पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में लिप्त होने का आरोप लगाकर बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने कानपुर में अपने दो पूर्व विधायकों को पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया है।

1 मार्च 2018

Director of two companies arrested in first GST fraud, many other companies also suspected
Mumbai

GST धोखाधड़ी का समाने आया पहला मामला, दो कंपनियों के डायरेक्टर गिरफ्तार, अन्य कई कंपनियों पर भी शक

1 मार्च 2018

Holika dahan 2018, Shubh muhurat and puja vidhi
National

होलिका दहन 2018: रहेगा भद्रा का साया, शाम सात बजे के बाद पूजन का श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त

1 मार्च 2018

madhya pradesh's kolaras and mungaoli bypolls result live update
Madhya Pradesh

विधानसभा उपचुनाव काउंटिंग : मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस आगे, ओडिशा में बीजेपी हारी

28 फरवरी 2018

madhya pradesh bypolls in kolaras and mungaoli assembly seats 2018 upchunav results
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव में भाजपा की हार, कांग्रेस का कब्जा बरकरार

1 मार्च 2018

आज फिर ट्रेन हुई घंटो लेट
Bareilly

आज फिर ट्रेन हुई घंटो लेट

1 मार्च 2018

Former Bihar CM & Hindustani Awam Morcha head jeetan Ram Manjhi quits NDA
Bihar

बिहार में NDA को झटका, राबड़ी-तेजस्वी से मिलने के बाद 'महागठबंधन' में शामिल हुए मांझी

28 फरवरी 2018

Why are the results of bypolls in two assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh so important
Madhya Pradesh

क्यों अहम थे मध्य प्रदेश के दो विधानसभा उपचुनावों के नतीजे

28 फरवरी 2018

more than one thousand place holika dahan in amroha
Amroha

अमरोहा में एक हज़ार से ज्यादा जगहों पर होगा होलिका दहन 

1 मार्च 2018

नाम की ड्यूटी, एक दिन पहले ही कर ली छुट्टी
Bareilly

नाम की ड्यूटी, एक दिन पहले ही कर ली छुट्टी

1 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

AUTV Spl: मास्टर क्लास विद मनोज मुंतशिर में सीखिए कैसे लिखें फिल्म की कहानी!

हिंदी सिनेमा के मशहूर डॉयलॉग राइटर और गीतकार मनोज मुंतशिर ने अब अपने फैन्स के साथ अपना हुनर बांटने का फैसला किया है। इसी क्रम में उनकी मास्टर क्लास लगी अमर उजाला के साथ कानपुर में।

27 फरवरी 2018

BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS SHREDEVI PAID HOMAGE IN LUCKNOW 1:56

VIDEO: लखनऊ में श्रीदेवी को उनके फैंस ने ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि

27 फरवरी 2018

ANNA HAZARE ADDRESSES YOUTH IN LUCKNOW 1:57

लखनऊ: भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ गरजे अन्ना, बताया कैसे युवा देश को दे सकते हैं नई दिशा

26 फरवरी 2018

CRIMINALS IN SITAPUR OF UTTARPRADESH TOOK OATH TO LIVE NORMAL LIFE 1:08

VIDEO: यूपी पुलिस से भयभीत हस्ट्रीशीटरों ने खाई अपराध से दूर रहने की कसम

26 फरवरी 2018

goods train derailed in sitapur 0:59

VIDEO:जब एक के ऊपर एक चढ़ गए ट्रेन के डिब्बे

26 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

अयोध्या में बनेगा राम मंदिर-श्रीश्री
Gorakhpur

अयोध्या में बनेगा राम मंदिर-श्रीश्री

28 फरवरी 2018

amarnath mishra blam maulana nadavi for demanding five thousand crore rupee for the mosque
Lucknow

राम मंदिर विवाद पर सुलह का फॉर्मूला देने वाले नदवी पर 5000 करोड़ रुपए मांगने का आरोप

15 फरवरी 2018

Ravishankar watched Padmavat along with Bhansali and does not found anything objectional
India News

श्री श्री रविशंकर ने देखी पद्मावत, कहा- फिल्म में नहीं है कुछ भी आपत्तिजनक

18 जनवरी 2018

Amar Ujala Poll: Sri Sri Ravishankar will not succeeds in solving the Ayodhya case
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: अयोध्या मामले का हल निकालने में सफल नहीं होंगे श्रीश्री रविशंकर

17 नवंबर 2017

Sri sri in ayodhaya nirmohi akhada mehant alleges that 20 crore rupees offers to sunni board
India News

राम मंदिर के लिए 20 करोड़ के ऑफर के दावे से पलटा निर्मोही अखाड़ा

16 नवंबर 2017

sri sri ravishankar will soon compete patanjali, opening up stores to sell fmcg products
Business

बाबा रामदेव की पतजंलि को मिलने वाली है कड़ी टक्कर, ऑर्ट ऑफ लिविंग खोलेगा रिटेल स्टोर

22 अगस्त 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.