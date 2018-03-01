बुधवार को गोरखपुर से लखनऊ रवाना होने से पहले वह मीडियाकर्मियों से मुखातिब हुए श्री श्री रविशंकर ने कहा कि दोनों पक्षों के बीच समझौते के प्रयासों में लगा हूं।
Have been getting good responses from every side, we are talking about harmonious co-existence of both communities & construction of grand Ram Temple. There is a lot of goodwill & cooperation from Muslim community: Sri Sri after meeting Maulana S.Nadvi in Lucknow #AyodhyaIssue pic.twitter.com/2kH5mGiJfT— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 1, 2018
अनुशासनहीनता और पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में लिप्त होने का आरोप लगाकर बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने कानपुर में अपने दो पूर्व विधायकों को पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया है।
1 मार्च 2018