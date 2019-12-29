शहर चुनें

Schools will remain closed till 31 december because of cold wave.

शीतलहर के कारण प्री प्राइमरी से कक्षा 8 तक सभी स्कूल 31 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे बंद

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 29 Dec 2019 07:00 PM IST
Schools will remain closed till 31 december because of cold wave.
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अत्यधिक ठंड एवं शीतलहर के कारण लखनऊ जिले के प्री प्राइमरी से कक्षा 8 तक के सभी बोर्ड के समस्त प्राथमिक/उच्च प्राथमिक/ माध्यमिक विद्यालय 31 दिसंबर तक बंद रहेंगे।
वहीं, कक्षा 9 से 12 तक की कक्षाएं प्रातः 10:00 से 3:00 तक संचालित की जाएंगी।

निर्देश का पालन कड़ाई से करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। बता दें कि शीतलहर को देखते हुए पहले भी स्कूलों में अवकाश बढ़ाया गया है।

इस समय प्रदेश में भीषण ठंड पड़ रही है। शनिवार को लखनऊ का तापमान 3.5 डिग्री सेल्शियस दर्ज किया गया।
cold wave weather in lucknow weather in uttar pradesh
