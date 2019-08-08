शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Sample of fire in pickup bhawan send to forensic lab of Gujrat

गुजरात की फॉरेंसिक लैब भेजे गए पिकप भवन अग्निकांड के नमूने

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 01:27 AM IST
पिकप भवन में अग्निकांड के नमूने गुजरात की फोरेंसिक लैब भेजे गए
पिकप भवन में अग्निकांड के नमूने गुजरात की फोरेंसिक लैब भेजे गए हैं। पहले इन्हें दिल्ली भेजा गया था, लेकिन वहां इस तरह की जांच के विशेषज्ञ न होने से हैदराबाद की एफएसएल भेजने का निर्णय लेते हुए नमूने वापस मंगा लिए गए थे।
विभूतिखंड इंस्पेक्टर का कहना है कि गुजरात की टीम पिकप भवन की जांच कर चुकी है। ऐसे में नमूने भी वहीं की लैब को भेजे गए हैं।
पिकप भवन में तीन जुलाई को हुए अग्निकांड के पीछे साजिश के आरोप में वित्त एवं लेखा अनुभाग के वरिष्ठ प्रबंधक एनके सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया था।
दो अन्य कर्मचारियों की भूमिका की छानबीन हो रही है। इस बीच आगे की जांच पिकप भवन में लगे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक पैनल की फोरेंसिक रिपोर्ट की वजह से अटकी है।
टीम ने इसके नमूने दिल्ली की फोरेंसिक लैब भेजे थे, जहां से उन्हें वापस भेज दिया गया। इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि अब नमूने गुजरात की लैब में भेजे गए हैं।
नमूनों के परीक्षण के बाद जो रिपोर्ट आएगी, उससे साजिश व अन्य पहलुओं का खुलासा होगा।
