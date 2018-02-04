अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   railway ticket collector cannot allow extra passengers in reserve coaches

रिजर्व कोच में नहीं चलेगी टीटी की मनमानी, अधिक यात्रियों पर देना होगा जीआरपी को जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 11:38 AM IST
railway ticket collector cannot allow extra passengers in reserve coaches
भारतीय रेलवे
ट्रेन के रिजर्व कोच में अधिक यात्री नजर आने पर जीआरपी के सिपाही तुरंत टीटी से सवाल करेंगे और इसे थाने के रोजनामचे में बकायदा दर्ज भी करेंगे। साथ ही अधिक यात्री बैठाने वाले टीटी की रेलवे के अफसरों से शिकायत भी होगी।

एडीजी रेलवे बिजय मौर्या ने रिजर्व कोच में आए दिन हो रही चोरियों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए सिपाहियों को ये निर्देश दिए हैं। वे शनिवार को चारबाग जीआरपी लाइन में छह अनुभागों के सम्मेलन को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने यात्रियों से तालमेल बनाकर उनकी मदद करने व अन्य उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले 60 सिपाहियों को सराहा और उनसे दो-दो सिपाही जोड़ने को भी कहा। उन्होंने अगले सम्मेलन तक इन्हीं 60 सिपाहियों की तरह काम करने वाले 120 सिपाही तैयार करने को कहा।

एडीजी ने जीआरपी के कर्मचारियों को यात्रियों से अच्छा व्यवहार, उनकी मदद व एक-एक अपराधी का टॉरगेट तय कर उन पर नजर रखने के भी निर्देश दिए। इसके अलावा ई-एफआईआर का प्रचार करने को कहा।

ट्रेन में सफर के दौरान चोरी होने पर आमतौर पर यात्री  फोन से सूचना देते हैं। किसी स्टेशन पर उतर कर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने में यात्रियों दिक्कत होती है।

RELATED

ऐसे में ई-एफआईआर से रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने पर उन्हें थाने में नहीं जाना पड़ेगा और अपराधी पकड़कर उनका सामान बरामद करने की कार्रवाई शुरू हो जाएगी। सम्मेलन में एसपी जीआरपी सौमित्र यादव व अन्य अधिकारी भी शामिल हुए।
indian railway reserve coaches railway reservation lucknow news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Salman Khan reached in Ram Kapoor show comedy high school replace Rani Mukherjee
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिर निभाई रानी मुखर्जी के साथ दोस्ती, बीमार होते हुए भी किया कुछ ऐसा काम

4 फरवरी 2018

romance stories 5 cricketers with bollywood actress
Bollywood

बुमराह ही नहीं इन 5 क्रिकेटर्स ने भी चुराया एक्ट्रेसेस का दिल, ऐसा है बॉलीवुड और खेल का कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

rangeela girl urmila matondkar 44th birthday today
Bollywood

B'day Special: 42 की उम्र में 10 साल छोटे लड़के से की थी शादी, बचपन में ही एक्टिंग से मचाया धमाल

4 फरवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 5th february to 11th february
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 5 फरवरी से 11 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

4 फरवरी 2018

padman promotion twinkle khanna troll on twitter
Bollywood

हाथ में सैनिटरी पैड लेने पर ट्विंकल खन्ना हुई ट्रोल, ऐसे दिया करारा जवाब

4 फरवरी 2018

after anushka sharma virat kohli actress raashi khanna fan of jasprit bumrah
Bollywood

अनुष्का के बाद एक और एक्ट्रेस का क्रिकेटर पर आया दिल, कहा- 'बुमराह के प्यार में हैं दीवानी'

4 फरवरी 2018

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

on implementing the order of supreme court Maharashtra government can sack 11,700 people
Maharashtra

सरकारी SC/ST कर्मचारियों को निकालेगी महाराष्ट्र सरकार, जानें क्या है वजह

फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के जरिए नौकरी पाने वाले बहुत से लोगों को नौकरी से निकाल सकती है महाराष्ट्र सरकार।

4 फरवरी 2018

Hotel owner shot dead in Etawah uttar pradesh
Kanpur

इटावा में होटल मालिक अखिलेश यादव की गोली मारकर हत्या

4 फरवरी 2018

foreign apple import reached double in india
Shimla

पांच साल में दोगुना से भी ज्यादा हो गया विदेशी सेब का आयात

4 फरवरी 2018

bjp MP Hukum Singh passes away at Noida's JP Hospital after breathing difficulties
Delhi NCR

कैराना से भाजपा सांसद हुकुम सिंह के निधन से सियासी पार्टियों में शोक, आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार

4 फरवरी 2018

Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited LoC, meeting on 'China'
Jammu

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने किया LoC का दौरा, 'चीन' पर की बैठक

4 फरवरी 2018

azam khan comment on wasim rizvi statement given in ayodhya
Lucknow

राममंदिर विरोधियों को पाकिस्तान भेजने के बयान पर आजम का पलटवार, ' पाक नहीं अमेरिका भेजो'

3 फरवरी 2018

J & K Former CM Omar Abdullah ready to compromise wife, present in court
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला पत्नी से समझौते को तैयार, अदालत में हुए पेश 

4 फरवरी 2018

44 बेरोजगारों के अच्छे दिन आए, फील्ड ऑफीसर बने
Budaun

44 बेरोजगारों के अच्छे दिन आए, फील्ड ऑफीसर बने

4 फरवरी 2018

dsp transferred in lucknow uttar pradeesh.
Lucknow

यूपी: पुलिस विभाग में फेरबदल जारी, 46 डीएसपी इधर से उधर, देखें- पूरी लिस्ट

3 फरवरी 2018

Muslim women protest against Triple Talaq bills in Deoband of Saharanpur
Meerut

देवबंदः तीन तलाक बिल के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरी मुस्लिम महिलाएं, कानून रद्द करने की मांग

3 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

पत्नी से था विवाद तो बेटों संग डिप्टी कमांडेंट ने उठाया खौफनाक कदम

लखनऊ के मड़ियांव थाना क्षेत्र में उस समय हड़कंप मच गया जब एक सीआरपीएफ के डिप्टी कमांडेंट ने अपने दो बेटों के साथ गोमती नदी में छलांग लगा दी। नदी में कूदने के बाद एक बेटे ने बाहर निकलकर राहगीरों की मदद से पुलिस को सूचना दी।

4 फरवरी 2018

IPS SURYA KUMAR SHUKLA TAKESOATH TO BUILD RAM MANDIR IN AYODHYA, MATTER GETS WORSE 0:57

सीनियर IPS अफसर ने ली राम मंदिर बनाने की शपथ, मामले नेपकड़ा तूल

3 फरवरी 2018

lucknow man kills her wife after spat 3:00

लखनऊ में हुई दिल दहलाने वाली वारदात, पत्नी के साथ किया से ये खौफनाक सलूक

3 फरवरी 2018

YOUTH IN ACTION TAKES OUT TIRANGA YATRA IN LUCKNOW DEMANDING MARTYR STATUS 1:57

अब लखनऊ में निकाली गई तिरंगा यात्रा, चंदन गुप्ता के लिए की गई ये मांग

3 फरवरी 2018

VIRAL VIDEO OF UP DG HOMEGUARD SURYA KUMAR SHUKLA TAKING RAM TEMPLE PLEDGE 0:26

VIDEO: यूपी के डीजी होमगार्ड ने राम मंदिर के लिए खाई ये कसम

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

station master of matunga mamta kulkarni put station on track
India News

माटुंगा रेलवे स्टेशन को पटरी पर ला रही हैं ममता कुलकर्णी

4 फरवरी 2018

IRCTC jagannathpuri gangasagar special trains gorakhpur
India News

जगन्नाथपुरी, गंगासागर का दर्शन कराएगा IRCTC, 10 दिन के पैकेज के लगेंगे 9,450

1 फरवरी 2018

South Central Railway sends his non gazetted employees on first ever foreign tour
India News

भारतीय रेलवे ने गैंगमैन-ट्रैकमैन को दिया विदेश यात्रा का तोहफा, जानिए क्यों?

31 जनवरी 2018

Assistant Defense Property Officer dies at railway station
Meerut

ट्रेन से गिरकर सहायक रक्षा संपदा अधिकारी की मौत

29 जनवरी 2018

Use of railway clock rooms and lockers will be expensive soon
India News

जल्द महंगा हो जाएगा रेलवे क्लॉक रूम और लॉकरों का इस्तेमाल करना

15 जनवरी 2018

shatabdi train will run in between firozpur to chandigarh
Chandigarh

फिरोजपुर-चंडीगढ़ के बीच 20 जनवरी से पहले दौड़ेगी शताब्दी, देखें टाइमिंग्स

9 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.