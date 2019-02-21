शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   programmes of jyotiraditya scindia and raj babbar cancelled.

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया व प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर के 23 व 24 फरवरी के कार्यक्रम निरस्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 12:51 PM IST
प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर
प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस महासचिव ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया व प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर के 23 व 24 फरवरी को होने वाले कार्यक्रमों को निरस्त कर दिया गया है। इसकी सूचना कांग्रेस कार्यालय से प्रेस रिलीज जारी कर दी गई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
दोनों नेताओं को 23 फरवरी को आगरा, मैनपुरी, कन्नौज व कानपुर देहात में पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों के परिजनों से मिलने के लिए जाना था जबकि सिंधिया 24 फरवरी को झांसी में एक जनसभा को सम्बोधित करने वाले थे।

दोनों का कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिया गया।

Recommended

रालोद उपाध्यक्ष जयंत चौधरी
Lucknow

कांग्रेस से नहीं सपा-बसपा से ही रालोद का गठबंधन: जयंत चौधरी

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
Lucknow

21 फरवरी को कुंभ जा सकती हैं कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी, ये है प्लान

18 फरवरी 2019

शिवपाल
Lucknow

शिवपाल यादव ने प्रियंका गांधी को किया फोन, बन सकते हैं ये समीकरण

14 फरवरी 2019

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी ने शहीद CRPF जवानों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, रद्द की प्रेस वार्ता

14 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

नीति मोहन की शादी की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, हू-ब-हू अनुष्का शर्मा वाला लहंगा पहन लिए सात फेरे

21 फरवरी 2019

neeti mohan
neeti mohan
neeti mohan
neeti mohan
Bollywood

नीति मोहन की शादी की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, हू-ब-हू अनुष्का शर्मा वाला लहंगा पहन लिए सात फेरे

21 फरवरी 2019

अलगाववादी नेता
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अब गिलानी-यासीन मलिक समेत 18 हुर्रियत नेताओं की सुरक्षा वापस

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
congress jyotiraditya scindia raj babbar lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मृदुला आनंद
Lucknow

शिखर हत्याकांड में फरार शिक्षा विभाग की अधिकारी मृदुला आनंद गिरफ्तार, कोर्ट में किया जाएगा पेश

बाराबंकी पुलिस ने बहुचर्चित शिखर हत्याकांड मामले में फरार शिक्षा विभाग की अधिकारी मृदुला आनंद को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस अधीक्षक सतीश कुमार ने गिरफ्तारी की पुष्टि की है। जिसके बाद अब मृदुला को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
वर्कशॉप कर्मियों ने पिछले दोनों पहिये के नट- बोल्ट छोड़ दिए थे ढीले
Lucknow

हादसाः चलती बस के निकले पहिये, यात्रियों में मची चीख-पुकार

21 फरवरी 2019

school bus accident in ayodhya.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में स्कूल बस पलटी, दर्जनों बच्चे घायल, अस्पताल भेजे गए

21 फरवरी 2019

हादसे के बाद हंगामा करते ग्रामीण।
Lucknow

बाराबंकी: स्कूल जाते समय 15 वर्षीय छात्रा को ट्रक ने रौंदा, मौत, प्रदर्शन

21 फरवरी 2019

स्कूटी में लगी आग
Lucknow

लखनऊ: राजभवन के पास आग का गोला बनी स्कूटी, मचा हड़कंप

21 फरवरी 2019

A lady died after falling from a bus in amethi
Lucknow

बस से गिरकर महिला की मौत, धक्का देने का आरोप, तोड़फोड़ व प्रदर्शन

21 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

चुनाव से पहले तबादलों का दौर जारी, बदले 17 आईएएस व 15 आईपीएस

20 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

एक ही दिन में कांग्रेस ने की इस सचिव की छुट्टी, प्रियंका की टीम में था शामिल

20 फरवरी 2019

शिक्षा मित्रों का धरना
Lucknow

10 महीनों से धरना दे रहे शिक्षा मित्रों का सब्र टूटा, विधानसभा की ओर जाने से पुलिस ने रोका

21 फरवरी 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

भाजपा कितने भी हाथ-पांव मार ले लेकिन चुनाव नहीं जीत पाएगी: बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती

20 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

यूपी के सिंचाई मंत्री धर्मपाल सिंह से EXCLUSIVE बातचीत, कुंभ को लेकर किया ये दावा

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW OF UTTAR PRADESH IRRIGATION MINISTER DHARMPAL SINGH

19 फरवरी 2019

विधायक 1:08

यूपी विधानसभा में रोए सपा विधायक, कहा- कोई तो दिला दो मेरे 10 लाख रुपए

19 फरवरी 2019

गोंडा 03:36

पहली बार वोट डालने के लिए उत्साहित हैं गोंडा के फर्स्ट वोटर्स, इन मुद्दों पर करेंगे मतदान

18 फरवरी 2019

आधी आबादी 2:49

देखिए मोदी सरकार के कामकाज से कितना संतुष्ट हैं गोंडा की महिलाएं

17 फरवरी 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:48

अगर बने एक दिन के लिए पीएम तो ये काम सबसे पहले करेंगे गोंडा के लोग

17 फरवरी 2019

Related

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Lucknow

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का अमेठी दौरा कैंसिल, जिलाधिकारी ने की पुष्टि

20 फरवरी 2019

सुल्तानपुर में मीडिया से बात करते हार्दिक पटेल।
Lucknow

पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब नहीं दे पाएगी मोदी सरकार: हार्दिक पटेल

20 फरवरी 2019

ips jasveer singh
Lucknow

जसवीर सिंह प्रकरण में अमिताभ ठाकुर ने आईपीएस एसोसिएशन को लिखा पत्र

21 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

योगी सरकार ने आधी रात बाद किए 100 से ज्यादा पीसीएस अफसरों के तबादले

17 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक चित्र
Lucknow

सिपाही भर्ती अक्तूबर 2018 : मार्च के अंत तक आ जाएगा अंतिम परिणाम

19 फरवरी 2019

तालाब की खुदाई के दौरान मिली लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति
Lucknow

बाराबंकीः तालाब की खुदाई में मिली अष्टधातु की मूर्ति, करोड़ों में है कीमत

20 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.