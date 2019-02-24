शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
प्रो. संजय सिंह बने बीबीएयू के नए कुलपति, बोले- परिसर के शैक्षिक माहौल में करेंगे सुधार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 03:35 PM IST
बाबासाहेब भीमराव अंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के नए कुलपति प्रो. संजय सिंह
बाबासाहेब भीमराव अंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के नए कुलपति प्रो. संजय सिंह - फोटो : amar ujala
बाबासाहेब भीमराव अंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के नए कुलपति प्रो. संजय सिंह ने अपना प्रभार संभाल लिया है।
इस मौके पर उन्होंने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि मेरा पूरा फोकस विश्वविद्यालय के रिसर्च वर्क में सुधार व परिसर के माहौल को फिर से बेहतर बनाने पर है।

उन्होंने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय में अच्छा शैक्षिक माहौल बनेगा और गुणवत्तापरक शिक्षा के लिए अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों से एमओयू किए जाएंगे।

