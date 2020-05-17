शहर चुनें

यूपी के मंत्री का जवाब, कांग्रेस शासित महाराष्ट्र और पंजाब में बसें भेजें प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 17 May 2020 07:30 PM IST
कैबिनेट मंत्री सिद्धार्थनाथ सिंह व कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी।
कैबिनेट मंत्री सिद्धार्थनाथ सिंह व कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी।
यूपी सरकार के मंत्री सिद्धार्थनाथ सिंह ने कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी के बयान पर जवाब दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि एक हजार बसें यूपी भेजने के प्रियंका गांधी के सुझाव का कोई मतलब नहीं है। उन्हें समझना चाहिए कि प्रवासी मजदूर अन्य राज्यों से उत्तर प्रदेश आ रहे हैं न कि यूपी से बाहर जा रहे हैं। इसलिए प्रियंका गांधी को इन बसों को कांग्रेस शासित राज्य महाराष्ट्र और पंजाब भेजना चाहिए।
उन्हें अपनी पार्टी के मुख्यमंत्रियों से बात कर प्रवासी मजदूरों को यूपी की सीमा पर भेजना चाहिए हम उन्हें यहां रिसीव करेंगे।
बता दें कि प्रियंका गांधी ने एक वीडियो जारी कर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से अपील की थी कि हमारी बसें बॉर्डर पर खड़ी हैं। इन्हें चलने की अनुमति दीजिए जिससे कि प्रवासी मजदूरों की मदद की जा सके।

priyanka gandhi vadra sidharthnath singh corona virus coronavirus symptoms corona virus india coronavirus origin corona virus patients in lucknow corona virus patients in uttar pradesh kgmu kgmu lucknow deaths because of corona virus lucknow lockdown lockdown in lucknow lockdown

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

