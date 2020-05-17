यूपी के मंत्री का जवाब, कांग्रेस शासित महाराष्ट्र और पंजाब में बसें भेजें प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा

The migrant workers are coming from states like Maharashtra & Punjab so she should send these buses to Congress-ruled states. She should request her CMs to arrange buses to send workers to UP & we will receive them: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh (2/2) https://t.co/927FPxuRjR— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2020
आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री जी, मैं आपसे निवेदन कर रही हूँ, ये राजनीति का वक्त नहीं है। हमारी बसें बॉर्डर पर खड़ी हैं। हजारों श्रमिक, प्रवासी भाई बहन बिना खाये पिये, पैदल दुनिया भर की मुसीबतों को उठाते हुए अपने घरों की ओर चल रहे हैं। हमें इनकी मदद करने दीजिए। हमारी बसों को परमीशन दीजिए। pic.twitter.com/K2ldjDaSRd— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 17, 2020
