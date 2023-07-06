Lucknow: सपा कार्यालय के बाहर लगे 'इस बार पीडीए सरकार' के पोस्टर..., सामाजिक न्याय के मुद्दे पर लड़ेगी पार्टी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
समाजवादी पार्टी ने लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। इसके लिए सपा कार्यकर्ता भी उत्साहित नजर आ रहे हैं। गुरुवार को लखनऊ स्थित सपा कार्यालय के बाहर 'इस बार पीडीए सरकार' के पोस्टर भी लगा दिए गए हैं।
#WATCH | "Samajwadi agitation and ideology have been in favour of social justice. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been working for the people who have been deprived of justice and any kind of services...Akhilesh Yadav has been fighting for the rights of those who've been… pic.twitter.com/AYTsuyvnzb— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
