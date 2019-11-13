शहर चुनें

Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted in PGI Lucknow.

मुलायम सिंह यादव की तबीयत बिगड़ी, पीजीआई में हुए भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 07:24 PM IST
सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव।
सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव।
सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव की बुधवार को अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ गई। उन्होंने लखनऊ के पीजीआई अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
मुलायम काफी समय से बीमार हैं और पहले भी कई बार अस्पताल में भर्ती हो चुके हैं।

बताया जा रहा है कि मुलायम को पेट दर्द की शिकायत थी जिस पर उन्हें अस्पताल लाया गया था।

अस्पताल में उनका रूटीन चेकअप किया गया।
mulayam singh yadav sgpgi lucknow news samajwadi party
