Many injured in a bus and a truck accident in Raebareli.

रायबरेली में बस व ट्रक की भिड़ंत, हादसे में कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायबरेली Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 01:50 PM IST
हादसे में घायल हुए बस चालक।
हादसे में घायल हुए बस चालक।
ख़बर सुनें
रायबरेली में लखनऊ-प्रयाग राज राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर बछरावां थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत खैरानी गांव के निकट एक रोडवेज की बस व ट्रक में भीषण टक्कर हो गई।
हादसे में कई लोग घायल हो गए।

बस रायबरेली से आ रही थी। हादसे में कई गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।
raebareli news accident in raebareli
सदन में संबोधित करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

यूपी विधानसभा में एससी-एसटी आरक्षण पर लगी मुहर, दस साल के लिए बढ़ी आरक्षण की सीमा

यूपी विधानसभा ने एससी-एसटी आरक्षण पर मुहर लगा दी है। 11 बजे प्रारंभ हुई सदन की कार्यवाही में 126वें संविधान संशोधन विधेयक को विचार के लिए प्रस्तुत किया गया। जिस पर विधानसभा ने सहमति की मुहर लगा दी।

31 दिसंबर 2019

थाने के बाहर जमे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
Lucknow

अमेठी पुलिस ने भाजपा नेता को लॉकअप में बंद कर दी थर्ड डिग्री, कार्यकर्ताओं ने थाना घेरा

31 दिसंबर 2019

सांसद और भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर
Lucknow

यूपी: भाजपा सांसद का योगी सरकार पर निशाना, कहा- यहां अपराध निरंकुश, पुलिस कर रही वसूली

30 दिसंबर 2019

उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी के भगवाधारी योगी वाले बयान पर उप मुख्यमंत्री का पलटवार, कहा- उन्हें नहीं मिले संस्कार

30 दिसंबर 2019

अलाव जलाकर तापते लोग
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में ठंड से ठहरी जिंदगी, अब तक 84 लोगों की मौत

31 दिसंबर 2019

winter
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में बेरहम हुई ठंड, रविवार को 68 तो चार दिन में 228 लोगों की मौत

30 दिसंबर 2019

Schools will remain closed till 31 december because of cold wave.
Lucknow

शीतलहर के कारण प्री प्राइमरी से कक्षा 8 तक सभी स्कूल 31 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे बंद

29 दिसंबर 2019

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश के नेतृत्व में बनेगी 300 प्लस की सरकार: आरपीआई

29 दिसंबर 2019

मोहसिन रजा
Lucknow

मंत्री मोहसिन रजा ने किया मेरठ एसपी सिटी का समर्थन, बोले- उन्होंने निभाया हिंदुस्तानी होने का फर्ज

30 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

निष्कासित कांग्रेसियों ने भी मनाया स्थापना दिवस, कहा- वर्तमान कांग्रेस में आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति के लोग

30 दिसंबर 2019

