Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Man murdered in ramkot in Sitapur.

सीतापुर में युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या, मंदिर के बाहर पड़ा मिला शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सीतापुर Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 12:03 PM IST
हत्या के बाद घटनास्थल पर पड़ा शव।
हत्या के बाद घटनास्थल पर पड़ा शव। - फोटो : amar ujala
सीतापुर के रामकोट थाना क्षेत्र के परसेहरा गांव में बुधवार रात एक युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई।
युवक की पहचान प्रमोद (28) पुत्र हीरा के रूप में हुई है।

युवक का शव गांव के बाहर मंदिर के पास पड़ा मिला।
ramkoat thana sitapur murder in sitapur crime in uttar pradesh
