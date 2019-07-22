शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Man attacks on his wife in sultanpur.

सुल्तानपुर: ब्लेड से पत्नी का गला रेतने के बाद खुद की गर्दन पर भी किया वार, अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुल्तानपुर Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 03:26 PM IST
घायल पति-पत्नी।
घायल पति-पत्नी। - फोटो : amar ujala
सुल्तानपुर के चांदा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के घलेचा गांव में सोमवार की दोपहर एक पति ने पहले पत्नी का गला ब्लेड से रेत दिया फिर खुद की गर्दन पर भी ब्लेड मार ली।
घलेचा गांव निवासी महेंद्र निसाद का किसी बात को लेकर पत्नी से झगड़ा हो गया जिस महेंद्र ने पहले पत्नी आजादी देवी का गला ब्लेड से रेतने की कोशिश की और फिर खुद के गले पर भी ब्लेड मार लिया।

दोनों का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।

sultanpur news crime in sultanpur crime in uttar pradesh
