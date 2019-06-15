शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   lucknow first road made of polythene carry bags.

लखनऊ में पहली बार बनी पॉलिथीन वेस्ट की सड़क, 10 फीसदी कम होगी लागत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 01:41 PM IST
पॉलिथीन वेस्ट से बनी सड़क।
पॉलिथीन वेस्ट से बनी सड़क। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ विकास प्राधिकरण की पहल पर शहर में पहली बार पॉलिथीन के वेस्ट से सड़क बनना शुरू हो गई है। यह सड़क पुलिस भवन के पास गोमती नगर विस्तार में बन रही है। जो कि 300 मीटर लंबी और आठ मीटर चौड़ी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बताया जा रहा है कि इसकी लागत 10 फीसदी कम होगी।

इसके बाद अगली सड़क आईआईएम के पास एल्डिको कॉलोनी की अप्रोच रोड होगी।

इंदुशेखर सिंह ने बताया कि अभी हमारे पास तीन टन प्लास्टिक कचरा इकट्ठा है। जिसका प्रयोग सड़क निर्माण में किया जाएगा।

Recommended

राज्यपाल रामनाईक से कानून व्यवस्था के मुद्दे पर चर्चा करते अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

कानून व्यवस्था पर अखिलेश यादव ने राज्यपाल से की हस्तक्षेप की मांग, बोले- यूपी में जंगलराज

15 जून 2019

शिवसेना प्रवक्ता व राज्यसभा सदस्य संजय राउत
Lucknow

शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे रविवार को करेंगे रामलला के दर्शन, आज शाम पहुंचेंगे सभी सांसद

15 जून 2019

समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर व ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया।
Lucknow

कांग्रेस समीक्षा बैठक: संगठन और प्रत्याशियों ने एक-दूसरे पर फोड़ा हार का ठीकरा, अब यूपी चुनाव पर नजर

15 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
दुर्घटना के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त कार
Lucknow

यूपी: ट्रक से टकराई टवेरा, एक ही परिवार के तीन की मौत, चार गंभीर रूप से घायल

15 जून 2019

जो रूट
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: रूट के आगे नतमस्तक हुई वेस्टइंडीज, इंग्लैंड ने 8 विकेट से जीता मैच

14 जून 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव की गोली मारकर हत्या, हमलावर ने खुद को भी मारी गोली

14 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
विज्ञापन
lda polythene carry bags road made of plastic bag
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या में संत सम्मेलन आज, गूंजेगा राममंदिर का मुद्दा

15 जून 2019

Aadhaar
Tech Diary

सिम कार्ड या बैंक खाते के लिए आधार नंबर जरूरी नहीं, जबरदस्ती मांगने पर 10 हजार रुपये तक का जुर्माना

15 जून 2019

टिकट दलाली पर रेलवे का बड़ा ऑपरेशन
India News

दलालों पर रेलवे का 'ऑपरेशन थंडर': 387 गिरफ्तार, 50 हजार लोगों के टिकट रद्द

15 जून 2019

अमित शाह
India News

सदस्यता अभियान में ‘कमजोर राज्य-कमजोर बूथ’ पर होगी भाजपा की नजर

15 जून 2019

रोहतक पीजीआई में प्रदर्शन करते रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः छुट्टी नहीं मिलने पर पीजी अंतिम वर्ष के डॉक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, बाल रोग एचओडी निलंबित

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
DDA prepared a special housing scheme for SC and ST
Delhi NCR

एससी-एसटी के लिए डीडीए की विशेष स्कीम, मिलेंगे 500 फ्लैट

15 जून 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग के गर्भपात पर एम्स को मेडिकल बोर्ड बनाने का निर्देश

15 जून 2019

rain in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

खतरा : मानसून में फिर डूब सकती है दिल्ली

15 जून 2019

अभिषेक बनर्जी के दिल्ली वाले घर में हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे सांसद अभिषेक के घर में हुई हत्या का खुला राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

15 जून 2019

भविष्य ज्योति विद्यार्थी सम्मान
Jhansi

मेधावियों का हुआ सम्मान, मेडल पहनाए और दिए प्रमाण पत्र

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

श्रीश्री रविशंकर
Lucknow

अयोध्या मुद्दे पर मध्यस्थता को लेकर पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के सदस्यों से आज मिलेंगे श्री श्री रविशंकर

अयोध्या मुद्दे पर मध्यस्थता के मुद्दे पर आध्यात्मिक गुरू श्री श्री रविशंकर शनिवार को लखनऊ के वीवीआईपी गेस्ट हाउस में ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के सदस्यों से मुलाकात करेंगे।

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या में संत सम्मेलन आज, गूंजेगा राममंदिर का मुद्दा

15 जून 2019

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से मिले राज्यपाल रामनाईक।
Lucknow

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से मिले यूपी के राज्यपाल रामनाईक

15 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

17 पीपीएस अफसर बने आईपीएस, गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी किए आदेश

14 जून 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार
Lucknow

अब छह आईपीएस अधिकारियों के तबादले, पीवी रामाशस्त्री बने यूपी के नए एडीजी

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या में आतंकी इनपुट के चलते हाई अलर्ट, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां सतर्क, सघन तलाशी जारी

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अपने पुराने रुख पर कायम मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड फिर करेगा तीन तलाक बिल का विरोध

14 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

आतंकी हमलों में शहीद हुए जवानों के परिजनों को 25 लाख रुपये व नौकरी देगी योगी सरकार

13 जून 2019

जांच करते पुलिसकर्मी
Lucknow

अयोध्या : सड़क हादसे में बाइक की टंकी फटी, शरीर जलकर बना कंकाल

14 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी, ब्लड शुगर की थी शिकायत

10 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

Father's Day: खाली वक्त में अपने बच्चों संग ऐसे एंजॉय करते हैं विश्वकप में खेल रहे ये 5 क्रिकेटर

16 जून 2019 को पूरी दुनिया फादर्स डे मनाएगी। वहीं भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के खिलाडियों का शेड्यूल भी बिजी रहता है लेकिन उसके बाद भी धोनी से लेकर शिखर धवन तक सभी खिलाड़ी अपने बिजी शेड्यूल से समय निकाल कर अपने बच्चों के साथ क्वालिटी टाइम स्पेंड करते हैं।

15 जून 2019

यूपी न्यूज 1:26

अयोध्या में हो सकता है आतंकी हमला, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां हाई अलर्ट पर

15 जून 2019

खेल 0:48

World Cup 2019: भारत पाकिस्तान मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया के फैन सुधीर गौतम का शंखनाद

15 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:18

इस विदेशी फिल्म की खास स्क्रीनिंग में लगा सितारों का मेला

14 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:35

दीपिका कक्कड़ की छोटे परदे पर धमाकेदार वापसी, नए शो में नया किरदार

14 जून 2019

Related

युवक को बंधक बनाकर पीटा
Lucknow

अयोध्या के ग्रामीण इलाके में युवक को मिली तालिबानी अंदाज में सजा, पुलिस कर रही तफ्तीश

14 जून 2019

प्राइवेट प्रैक्टिस करने वालों पर शिकंजा
Lucknow

प्राइवेट प्रैक्टिस करने वालों पर शिकंजा

15 जून 2019

fire in lokbhawan in Lucknow.
Lucknow

लोकभवन में लगी आग से मचा हड़कंप, अफसर व कर्मचारी सीढ़ियों से उतरकर भागे

13 जून 2019

राज्य चिह्न
Lucknow

पांच जिलों में मुख्य विकास अधिकारी बदले, प्रादेशिक विकास सेवा के सात अधिकारियों के तबादले

14 जून 2019

लखनऊ में जल्द पूरा करें निर्माणाधीन सड़कों-पुलों का काम
Lucknow

लखनऊ में जल्द पूरा करें निर्माणाधीन सड़कों-पुलों का काम

15 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव की तबीयत में सुधार, गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज

11 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.