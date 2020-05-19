शहर चुनें


यूपी आ रहे श्रमिक बड़ी तादात में कोरोना संक्रमित, गांव व मोहल्ला समिति की जिम्मेदारी बढ़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 19 May 2020 06:54 PM IST
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में दूसरे राज्यों से आ रहे प्रवासी श्रमिकों के कारण कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है। प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने कहा कि अब गांव व मोहल्ला समिति की जिम्मेदारी बढ़ जाती है कि वह ऐसे लोगों को क्वारंटीन करें और संक्रमण को रोकने में जिम्मेदारी निभाएं।
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के निर्देश पर अब हर जिले में टेस्टिंग लैब शुरू की जाएगी।
