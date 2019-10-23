शहर चुनें

परिषदीय विद्यालयों की अर्द्घवार्षिक परीक्षाएं आज से

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 01:42 AM IST
परिषदीय स्कूलों की अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएं आज से
परिषदीय स्कूलों की अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएं बुधवार से शुरू हो रही हैं। पहली पाली में सुबह 9:30 से 11:30 बजे तक और दूसरी पाली में दोपहर 12:30 से 2:30 बजे तक होगी। पहले दिन प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक के छात्रों के लिए हिंदी का पेपर होगा। बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. अमर कांत सिंह ने बताया कि प्रश्न पत्र प्रकाशित कराकर मुहैया करा दिए गए हैं। दिवाली की वजह से दो चरणों में परीक्षा आयोजित की जा रही है। पहले चरण में 25 अक्तूबर तक और दूसरे चरण में 30 से एक नवंबर तक परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी।
