Gonda Kidnapping: हैलो! विकास दुबे वाला मैटर पता है न... धमकी देने वाली महिला की एक गलती से खुल गई पोल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोंडा, Updated Sat, 25 Jul 2020 02:19 PM IST
गिरफ्तार छवि पाण्डेय और बरामद बच्चा
गिरफ्तार छवि पाण्डेय और बरामद बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण के साथ-साथ अपराध का ग्राफ भी बढ़ता जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को बदमाशों ने कोरोना महामारी का फायदा उठाते हुए सैनिटाइजर देने के बहाने गोंडा के एक कारोबारी के बेटे का अपहरण कर लिया।

गिरफ्तार छवि पाण्डेय और बरामद बच्चा
गिरफ्तार छवि पाण्डेय और बरामद बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार छवि पाण्डेय
गिरफ्तार छवि पाण्डेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मामले की जानकारी देते पुलिस अधिकारी
मामले की जानकारी देते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपहृत बच्चा
अपहृत बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे के वापस आने के बाद खुशियां मनाते पुलिसकर्मी और परिवार के लोग
बच्चे के वापस आने के बाद खुशियां मनाते पुलिसकर्मी और परिवार के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे की बरामदगी के बाद खुश पुलिसकर्मी
बच्चे की बरामदगी के बाद खुश पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सकुशल बरामद किया गया मासूम
सकुशल बरामद किया गया मासूम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
