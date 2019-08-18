शहर चुनें

लोहिया संस्थान में फाउंडेशन कोर्स शुरू

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 01:33 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
लोहिया संस्थान में फाउंडेशन कोर्स शुरू
डॉ. राममनोहर लोहिया आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान में शनिवार को एमबीबीएस छात्रों के लिए फाउंडेशन क ोर्स की शुरुआत हुई। इस दौरान निदेशक प्रोफेसर एके त्रिपाठी ने नैतिकता का पाठ पढ़ाया। उन्होंने कहा कि नैतिकता का पालन करके ही कुशल चिकित्सक बना जा सकता है। इस दौरान एनाटॉमी विभागाध्यक्ष प्रोफेसर राजन भटनागर, कोऑर्डिनेटर प्रोफेसर ज्योत्सना अग्रवाल आदि ने संस्थान की रीति-नीति से अवगत कराया। संचालन डॉ. वंदना तिवारी ने किया।
course lohia sansthan
