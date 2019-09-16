शहर चुनें

Lucknow

मोहनलालगंज में रिटायर्ड फौजी को बदमाशों ने मारी गोली, ट्रॉमा में भर्ती, हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 03:52 PM IST
प्रॉपर्टी डीलर का इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है।
प्रॉपर्टी डीलर का इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है। - फोटो : amar ujala
मोहनलालगंज में एक रिटायर्ड फौजी पर बदमाशों ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी। जिससे हड़कंप मच गया। फौजी को तीन गोलियां लगीं। उसका इलाज ट्रॉमा सेंटर में चल रहा है।
रिटायर्ड फौजी अशोक यादव प्रॉपर्टी डीलिंग का काम करता है। सोमवार को वह अपनी स्कॉर्पियो से कहीं जा रहे थे और एक निजी स्कूल में रुके थे तभी बाइक से आए हमलावरों ने उन पर फायरिंग कर दी।

मामले की जांच की जा रही है। अशोक की हालत गंभीर है। ट्रॉमा सेंटर में उनका इलाज चल रहा है।
