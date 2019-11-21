शहर चुनें

Fire because of short circuit in a bus in Raebareli.

रायबरेली: शॉर्ट सर्किट से स्कूल बस में लगी भीषण आग, 35 बच्चे थे सवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायबरेली Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 05:06 PM IST
आग में जलकर खाक हुई बस।
आग में जलकर खाक हुई बस। - फोटो : amar ujala
रायबरेली के खीरो थाना क्षेत्र में शॉर्ट सर्किट से एक स्कूल बस में आग लग गई। जिससे हड़कंप मच गया।
घटना के समय करीब 35 बच्चे बस में सवार थे। बस इलाके के न्यू सरस्वती ज्ञान मंदिर की है।
विज्ञापन
raebareli news fire in a school bus new saraswati gyan mandir khiro thana
विज्ञापन
