शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Dr A K Singh will have additional charge of director of Lohia Institute.

डॉ. एके सिंह को लोहिया इंस्टीट्यूट के निदेशक का अतिरिक्त प्रभार, ट्वीट की दी गई जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 03:29 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Dr A K Singh will have additional charge of director of Lohia Institute.
- फोटो : iStock

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी चिकित्सा विश्वविद्यालय, लखनऊ के कुलपति डॉ. एके सिंह को डॉ. राम मनोहर लोहिया आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान, लखनऊ के निदेशक पद का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार प्रदान करने के आदेश दिए हैं।
विज्ञापन

मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने ट्वीट कर आदेश की जानकारी दी है।
myteam11 पर टीम बनाएं और घर बैठे लाखों कमाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow uttar pradesh dr a k singh lohia institute atal bihari vajpayee institute of medical sciences

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड कैबिनेट का फैसला, एक नवंबर से खुलेंगे 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के स्कूल

14 अक्टूबर 2020

sapna choudhary, veer sahu
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी के पति वीर साहू समेत 70 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, पत्नी और बेटे पर छिड़ा विवाद

14 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
iPhone 12
Gadgets

iPhone 12 सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, शुरुआती कीमत 69,900 रुपये

14 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड : पूछताछ के बाद केन, चप्पल और अन्य सामान साथ ले गई सीबीआई

14 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: एक और 48 सेकेंड का वीडियो आया सामने, बिटिया ने बताया आरोपी संदीप ने क्यों दबाया गला?

14 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Coronavirus Reinfection
Health & Fitness

कोरोना से उबरने के इतने दिन बाद हो सकता है दोबारा संक्रमण का खतरा: आईसीएमआर

14 अक्टूबर 2020

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सारा गुरपाल
Television

Sara Gurpal Interview: 'अपने सीनियर होने का गलत फायदा उठाकर पक्षपात कर रहे हैं सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला'

14 अक्टूबर 2020

कांग्रेस नेता की पिटाई
Aligarh

तस्वीरें: 'इंसाफ दो...इंसाफ दो' की चीख से असहज हुए लोगों ने कांग्रेस नेता को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा

14 अक्टूबर 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, अखिलेश यादव व मायावती
Lucknow

देश की सियासत में बड़ा बदलाव कराएंगे राज्यसभा चुनाव, भाजपा की बड़ी जीत तय, सिमट जाएगी सपा-बसपा

14 अक्टूबर 2020

खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
Aligarh

खिलौना फैक्टरी ब्लास्ट: तीनों भाई थे शादीशुदा, बच्चे हैं छोटे, बताया गया है पापा पट्टी...

14 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited