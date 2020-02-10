शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   dolphin found in canal of barabanki

बाराबंकी के गांव में नहर में मिली भारी-भरकम डॉल्फिन मछली, लोगों के लिए बनी कौतूहल

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, बाराबंकी Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 05:13 PM IST
विज्ञापन
नहर में मिली डॉल्फिन
नहर में मिली डॉल्फिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
बाराबंकी के एक गांव की नहर में शारदा सहायक नहर से बहकर एक डॉल्फिन मछली आ गई। गांव की नहर में भारी-भरकम मछली देखते हुए लोगों का मजमा लग गया।
विज्ञापन
मामले की जानकारी पर वन विभाग की टीम पहुंची। हालांकि, इस दौरान भारी-भरकम डॉल्फिन लोगों के लिए कौतूहल का विषय बन गई।

दरअसल, जिले के ब्लॉक दरियाबाद के ग्राम सरैंया चमारान के पास नहर में डॉल्फिन मछली भटककर आ गई। सोमवार सुबह गांव सरैंया चमारान के लोगों ने इसे देखा तो कुछ ही देर में भीड़ लग गई।

ग्रामीणों ने वन विभाग टीम को सूचना दी।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

5 से 20 हजार तक में बिकते हैं मरीज, अस्पतालों के आसपास फैला है दलालों का जाल, यूं होता है सौदा

10 फरवरी 2020

आरुषि त्रिपाठी, अनावी, जागृति
Lucknow

जुनून ने तलाशी लेखन की नई डगर, सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर से बन गई फैशन ब्लॉगर

10 फरवरी 2020

ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र के संचालक के साथ लूट
Gonda

गोंडाः ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र के संचालक के साथ लाखों रुपये की लूट, बदमाशों के खिलाफ दी तहरीर

10 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

सैन्य व असैन्य क्षेत्र में खुलेंगे तरक्की के द्वार, देसी स्टार्टअप को मिला विदेशी कंपनियों का साथ

10 फरवरी 2020

Travel

Valentine Day 2020: इश्किया गजानन मंदिर, जहां हर प्रेमी जोड़े मांगते है मुरादें

10 फरवरी 2020

ishqiya gajanan temple
ishqiya gajanan temple
ishqiya gajanan temple
Travel

Valentine Day 2020: इश्किया गजानन मंदिर, जहां हर प्रेमी जोड़े मांगते है मुरादें

10 फरवरी 2020

Jara bheegiye na
Mere Alfaz

ज़रा भीगिये ना

9 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
dolphin in barabanki dolphin lucknow news uttar pradesh news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Coronavirus
World

कोरोनावायरस बरपा रहा कहर, चीन में 908 लोगों की मौत, 40 हजार से ज्यादा संक्रमित

10 फरवरी 2020

Bhartiye sena
Mere Alfaz

भारतीय सेना

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
केटीएस तुलसी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः तुलसी ने कहा, कहीं कांग्रेस ने आप के लिए तो नहीं दिया बलिदान

10 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 लाइव वोटिंग अपडेट
Delhi NCR

मतदान का सही आकलन नहीं मिलने से प्रत्याशी बेचैन, कोई पहुंचा ज्योतिषी के पास तो कई घरों में हुए कैद

10 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कुत्ते पर दया दिखाना पड़ गया भारी, खाते से उड़ाए 40 हजार

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Auto Expo 2020 Great Wall Motors F7
Auto News

ऑटो एक्सपो 2020 : फैमिली डे पर पहुंचे एक लाख से अधिक लोग, झाड़ियों में लगी आग, हादसा टला

10 फरवरी 2020

गार्गी कॉलेज
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: गार्गी कॉलेज की छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ के मामले ने तूल पकड़ा, प्रशासन की चुप्पी

10 फरवरी 2020

नड्डा और शाह
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः नड्डा और शाह ने लिया हर सीट का फीडबैक, पूछा क्या रहा मुद्दों का असर

10 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020: Renault Symbioz
Auto News

Auto Expo 2020 : ई-वाहन : दाम हो कम और बढ़ जाए दम..तब बनेगी बात

10 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नई दिल्लीः किशोर ने तीन साल की बच्ची से किया दुष्कर्म, खेलने के बहाने बच्ची को ले गया था घर

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

BMP-II SARATH defence expo
Lucknow

Defence Expo 2020: दुश्मन के पास वह आंख नहीं जो नजर उठाकर देख सके, BMP ने दिखाया जलवा

प्रधानमंत्री मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी डिफेंस एक्सपो 2020 का उद्घाटन करने के बाद अहम क्षण.के भी गवाह बने। टैंक, तोप, हेलीकॉप्टर, कमांडो की क्षमता देखी। तालमेल, दक्षता और डिफेंस देखा।

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक की रेकी करने वाले नेत्र-1 को डीआरडीओ ने अपडेट कर बनाया नेत्र-2

7 फरवरी 2020

Brahmos NG on Tejas
Lucknow

Defence Expo 2020: दुनिया के देशों को तेजस के साथ ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल निर्यात करने की भारत की तैयारी

6 फरवरी 2020

Hypersonic Brahmos Missile
India News

भारत बना रहा है 9000 किमी रफ्तार वाली हाइपरसोनिक ब्रह्मोस, मुंह ताकता रह जाएगा रडार!

6 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

काकोरी में आठवीं कक्षा के बच्चे ने शिक्षक के गले पर मारा चाकू, हालत गंभीर, ट्रॉमा रेफर

6 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Lucknow

यूपी कैबिनेटः जमीन की रजिस्ट्री के लिए अब सभी को समान फीस

6 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो।
Lucknow

डिफेंस एक्सपो : लखनऊ में आज से 54 देशों की अत्याधुनिक रक्षा तकनीक का संगम

5 फरवरी 2020

राजनाथ सिंह
Lucknow

Defence Expo : राजनाथ ने कहा, भविष्य की लड़ाइयों में बदली दिखेगी जंग की जमीनी हकीकत

6 फरवरी 2020

पूर्व राज्यपाल अजीज कुरैशी
Lucknow

सीएए : बिना अनुमति मार्च निकालने पर पूर्व राज्यपाल कुरैशी सहित आठ पर केस

4 फरवरी 2020

राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक पर पीएम मोदी
Lucknow

आज चार घंटे लखनऊ में रहेंगे पीएम मोदी, डिफेंस एक्सपो के उद्घाटन समारोह में लेंगे हिस्सा

5 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

इन वजहों से है भारत को कोरोनावायरस से खतरा ! रिसर्च में 17 वें नंबर पर है भारत का नाम

चीन के वुहान से फैला कोरोनावायरस अब महामारी का रूप ले चुका है। एक नए रिसर्च में ये बात सामने आई है कि इस वायरस से भारत को भी खतरा है जो हवाई यात्राओं के जरिए फैल सकता है।

10 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:24

काम्या पंजाबी की मेहंदी की रस्म पूरी, हाथों में लिखवाया होने वाले पति का नाम

10 फरवरी 2020

ब्रैड पिट 3:09

OSCAR 2020: हॉलीवुड एक्टर ब्रैड पिट को 'वन्स अपॉन अ टाइम इन हॉलीवुड' के लिए मिला पहली बार ऑस्कर

10 फरवरी 2020

गार्गी कॉलेज 3:15

दिल्ली के गार्गी कॉलेज में छेड़छाड़ पर बवाल,छात्राएं धरने पर तो महिला आयोग टीम पहुंची कॉलेज

10 फरवरी 2020

एसी एसटी एक्ट 2:43

दो साल बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पलटा अपना ही फैसला, SC-ST एक्ट पर केंद्र सरकार के संशोधन को मंजूरी

10 फरवरी 2020

Related

टक्कर के बाद लगी आग
Bahraich

बहराइचः टक्कर से बाइक में लगी आग, दो युवकों की जलकर मौत

7 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो के कार्यक्रम का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

डिफेंस एक्सपो: मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले, बंधन कार्यक्रम में साइन हुए 50 हजार करोड़ रुपये के 23 एमओयू

7 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

तस्करी का एक नया तरीका कस्टम जांच के दौरान पकड़ा, यूं छिपाकर ला रहा था लाखों रुपये का सोना

6 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊः छात्र ने फांसी लगा दी जान, शव देख पिता के उड़े होश, सुसाइड की बताई ये वजह

5 फरवरी 2020

defence expo
Lucknow

दो सौ डिग्री तापमान भी झेल लेता है ये इंसुलेटर पेंट, लखनऊ बेस्ड कंपनी भी एक्सपो में

5 फरवरी 2020

सुल्तानपुर के तिकोनिया पार्क के पास खड़ी थीं
Lucknow

सुल्तानपुरः पुलिस ने कब्जे में लिए एक ही नंबर के दो वाहन, जांच शुरू

4 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited