Keshav Prasad Maurya: उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव का तंज, लगता है राहुल गांधी का मानसिक संतुलन गड़बड़ा गया है...

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी द्वारा अमेरिका में विभिन्न मंचों पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की आलोचना करने पर भाजपा के नेता हमलावर हैं। अब इसे लेकर उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने तंज कसा है। उन्होंने कहा कि लगता है राहुल गांधी का मानसिक संतुलन गड़बड़ा गया है। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं को उन्हें रोकना चाहिए और उनका इलाज करवाना चाहिए।
#WATCH | Lucknow: "2024 elections are ahead, whatever he (Rahul Gandhi) wants to say, he should come here among the public and speak. Why he is insulting the nation on foreign soil? He must apologise for this," says UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Congress leader Rahul… https://t.co/sxbl8ABCBt pic.twitter.com/BbgiypMabK— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023
उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री की कुर्सी पर गांधी खानदान का जन्मसिद्घ अधिकार नहीं है। इसका निर्णय जनता के आशीर्वाद से होता है कि प्रधानमंत्री कौन बनेगा? राहुल गांधी विदेश में न्यायपालिका, मीडिया और संवैधानिक संस्थानों पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं। भारत मां का कोई सच्चा सपूत ऐसा नहीं कर सकता है।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed