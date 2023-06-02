Keshav Prasad Maurya: उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव का तंज, लगता है राहुल गांधी का मानसिक संतुलन गड़बड़ा गया है...

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी द्वारा अमेरिका में विभिन्न मंचों पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की आलोचना करने पर भाजपा के नेता हमलावर हैं। अब इसे लेकर उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने तंज कसा है। उन्होंने कहा कि लगता है राहुल गांधी का मानसिक संतुलन गड़बड़ा गया है। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं को उन्हें रोकना चाहिए और उनका इलाज करवाना चाहिए।

#WATCH | Lucknow: "2024 elections are ahead, whatever he (Rahul Gandhi) wants to say, he should come here among the public and speak. Why he is insulting the nation on foreign soil? He must apologise for this," says UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Congress leader Rahul… https://t.co/sxbl8ABCBt pic.twitter.com/BbgiypMabK