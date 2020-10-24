शहर चुनें
यूपी में कोरोना से रिकवरी की दर 92.62 प्रतिशत, 24 घंटे में 2277 नए मरीज मिले: अपर मुख्य सचिव स्वास्थ्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 07:04 PM IST
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद - फोटो : amar ujala

यूपी में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 2,277 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या घटकर 27,681 हो गई है। ये जानकारी प्रदेश के अपर मुख्य सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने दी।
उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस से ठीक होकर डिस्चार्ज होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 4,33,703 हो गई है।
यूपी में कोरोना वायरस से रिकवरी की दर 92.62 प्रतिशत है।

 
