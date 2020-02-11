शहर चुनें

मानहानि मामले में कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष को समन, ये था पूरा मामला

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 02:11 PM IST
अजय कुमार लल्लू
एमपी-एमएलए की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार लल्लू को ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा की तरफ से दायर मानहानि मामले में समन किया है। जज पीके राय ने अगली सुनवाई के लिए दो मार्च की तारीख नियत की है। ऊर्जा मंत्री ने कोर्ट में कहा कि 2600 करोड़ रुपये के पीएफ घोटाले में अजय कुमार लल्लू ने उनका नाम जोड़कर लोगों को गुमराह किया।
इससे उनकी छवि खराब हुई है। साथ ही लल्लू ने टीवी चैनलों और समाचार पत्रों में भी झूठे और छवि खराब करने वाले बयान दिए।
