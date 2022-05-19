Yogi Model: मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले- बिना भेदभाव समाज के हर तबके को पहुंचा रहे सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि केंद्र में नेतृत्व परिवर्तन से देश की जनता में एक नए आत्मविश्वास का संचार हुआ है। सरकारों को बिना भेदभाव पूरी संवेदनशीलता के साथ योजनाओं का लाभ जनता तक पहुंचाना चाहिए। यही काम हम उत्तर प्रदेश में कर रहे हैं।
UP | The change of leadership awakens new confidence in the mind of every citizen. The government should be sensitive & work to take the schemes to every section of the society without discrimination & we're doing this in the state: CM Yogi Adityanath at Vidya Bharti, in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/qZWRY6tpDX— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2022
