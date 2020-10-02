शहर चुनें
गांधी जयंती पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने चरखा चलाया और राज्यपाल संग श्रद्धांजलि दी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 02 Oct 2020 10:38 AM IST
हजरतगंज स्थित गांधी प्रतिमा के पास राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
हजरतगंज स्थित गांधी प्रतिमा के पास राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : amar ujala

यूपी की राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने गांधी जयंती पर हजरतगंज स्थित गांधी प्रतिमा पर श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किए। इस मौके पर भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह सहित भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता भी मौजूद रहे।
गांधी जी को श्रद्धांजलि देने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने चरखा भी चलाया और खादी अपनाने का संदेश दिया।
city & states lucknow uttar pradesh national yogi adityanath anandi ben patel gandhi jayanti swatantra dev singh

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

