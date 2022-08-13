यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शनिवार को अपने सरकारी आवास पर तिरंगा झंडा फहराकर हर घर तिरंगा अभियान की शुरुआत की और प्रदेशवासियों से आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव का भागीदार बनने का अपील की।

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flags off #HarGharTiranga campaign, along with school children, at CM residence in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/r4SbhT8hDF