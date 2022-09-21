लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Lucknow, UP | It's regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family with his talent & hard work; created his presence in the world. Very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined SP: Akhilesh Yadav https://t.co/Wph8ocLVNm pic.twitter.com/wUYZOh69YB— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2022
