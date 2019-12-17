शहर चुनें

नागरिकता कानून वापस ले सरकार, भविष्य में बुरे होंगे इसके परिणाम: मायावती

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 10:02 AM IST
मायावती
मायावती - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बहुजन समाज पार्टी की अध्यक्ष मायावती ने नागरिकता कानून Citizenship Amendment Act पर बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं केंद्र सरकार से इस असंवैधानिक कानून को वापस लेने की मांग करती हूं, अन्यथा भविष्य में इसके नकारात्मक परिणाम हो सकते हैं। उन्हें आपातकाल जैसे हालात पैदा नहीं करने चाहिए, जैसे कांग्रेस ने पहले किए थे।
मायावती ने कहा कि बसपा के संसदीय दल ने भी राष्ट्रपति से मिलने का समय मांगा है। हमारी पार्टी यूपी विधानसभा में भी  नागरिकता कानून Citizenship Amendment Act और महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराधों के खिलाफ आवाज उठाएगी।



 
सांकेतिक
Lucknow

यूपीः तीन आईएएस व दो वरिष्ठ पीसीएस अधिकारियों की तैनाती में फेरबदल, एक को अतिरिक्त चार्ज

शासन ने सोमवार देर रात तीन आईएएस व दो वरिष्ठ पीसीएस अधिकारियों की तैनाती में फेरबदल कर दिया। दो आईएएस अफसरों का पूर्व में किया गया तबादला निरस्त कर दिया गया है जबकि एक को अतिरिक्त प्रभार सौंपा गया है।

17 दिसंबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती बोलीं- सावरकर पर शिवसेना सही, कांग्रेस का दोहरा चरित्र उजागर

15 दिसंबर 2019

body of crpf dig shailendra vikram singh and his driver reached their native places
Jammu

चलती गाड़ी पर गिरी थी चट्टान, घर पहुंचा डीआईजी सहित जवान का पार्थिव शरीर, कश्मीर में थे तैनात

16 दिसंबर 2019

मंत्री स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

रायबरेली: हत्या की कोशिश से जुड़े एक मामले में कोर्ट में हाजिर हुए कैबिनेट मंत्री स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य

16 दिसंबर 2019

बारिश ने बढ़ाई ठंड
Lucknow

मौसम की मारः उत्तर प्रदेश में दिसंबर में ठंड ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, फसलें बर्बाद और छह की मौत

14 दिसंबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

जामिया मिलिया विश्वविद्यालय में पुलिस बर्बरता की न्यायिक जांच हो: मायावती

16 दिसंबर 2019

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय शूटर वर्तिका सिंह
Lucknow

शूटर वर्तिका सिंह ने लिखा खून से पत्र, 'मैं दूंगी निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी'

15 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपीः दुष्कर्म का आरोपी थाने से भागकर तीसरी मंजिल से कूदा, दीवार के बीच फंसा

12 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

दोगुना करने का वादा कर कंपनी ने लगाया 75 लाख का चूना, रकम मांगी तो देने लगे धमकी

16 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बाइक के पहिए में साड़ी फंसने से दूर तक घिसटती चली गई वृद्धा, सिर फटा, मौत

16 दिसंबर 2019

