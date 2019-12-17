नागरिकता कानून वापस ले सरकार, भविष्य में बुरे होंगे इसके परिणाम: मायावती

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: I demand central government to take back this unconstitutional law, otherwise it may lead to negative consequences in the future. They should not create emergency like circumstances, like Congress did earlier. pic.twitter.com/AduKMxzQup— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2019
शासन ने सोमवार देर रात तीन आईएएस व दो वरिष्ठ पीसीएस अधिकारियों की तैनाती में फेरबदल कर दिया। दो आईएएस अफसरों का पूर्व में किया गया तबादला निरस्त कर दिया गया है जबकि एक को अतिरिक्त प्रभार सौंपा गया है।
17 दिसंबर 2019