Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends E-Inauguration ceremony of community toilets & Panchayat Bhawan.

हमने तय समय से पहले ही यूपी को खुले में शौचमुक्त करने का लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया: मुख्यमंत्री योगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2020 12:54 PM IST
कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि हमने तय समय से पहले ही उत्तर प्रदेश को खुले में शौच से मुक्त करने का लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया है। सामूदायिक शौचालयों का निर्माण स्वच्छ भारत अभियान का ही हिस्सा है।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी सोमवार को सामुदायिक शौचालय व पंचायत भवन के उद्घाटन के मौके पर बोल रहे थे।
उन्होंने कहा कि स्वच्छ भारत प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का सपना था जिसका लक्ष्य उत्तर प्रदेश ने तय समय से पहले ही हासिल कर लिया।

 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

