हमने तय समय से पहले ही यूपी को खुले में शौचमुक्त करने का लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया: मुख्यमंत्री योगी

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends E-Inauguration ceremony of community toilets & Panchayat Bhawan in the state— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2020
"We achieved the target of making Uttar Pradesh 100% open defecation free before deadline. Building community toilets are part of Swachh Bharat Mission," he said pic.twitter.com/ZWPBOrAeAN
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.